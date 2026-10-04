King, Queen Visit Aqaba School To Mark World Teachers' Day

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Their Majesties King Abdullah and Queen Rania visited the Aisha bint Abu Bakr Mixed Primary School in Aqaba on Sunday, to mark World Teachers' Day, which falls on Monday.

Their Majesties met with a number of teachers to congratulate them on the occasion, emphasising the vital role of educators in shaping students' character, building knowledge, and driving the educational process, according to a Royal Court statement.

The King and the Queen toured the school's facilities and learned about the professional development programmes for teachers being implemented by the Ministry of Education and Human Resource Development in collaboration with the Queen Rania Teacher Academy at public schools across Jordan.

Their Majesties also observed part of training sessions for the Teacher Education Professional Diploma, and the Innovation and Entrepreneurship in Education programme, in addition to a kindergarten class led by educators who have completed the professional development programme for public school kindergarten teachers.

The King and the Queen spoke with several teachers about how they have benefited from the training programmes and the positive impact on their teaching and classrooms, with His Majesty underscoring that professional development must elevate the overall quality of education.

Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh, Minister of Education and Human Resource Development Azmi Mahafzah, and Queen Rania Teacher Academy Chief Executive Officer Abdelmajeed Shamlawi accompanied Their Majesties on the visit.