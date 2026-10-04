Illegal Armed Israeli Settlers Attack Palestinians In Occupied West Bank

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Ramallah, October 4 (Petra) Several areas across the occupied West Bank witnessed attacks by armed Israeli settlers on Sunday, targeting Palestinian students, farmers and property, amid tightened Israeli military measures and road closures.

In Huwara, south of Nablus, armed Israeli settlers attacked students of Huwara Boys' Secondary School as they headed to class, according to the Nablus Directorate of Education. Students and their families confronted the attackers.

The incident follows previous attacks by illegal settlers on the school, including an earlier raid during which the Palestinian flag was removed and replaced with an Israeli flag and racist slogans were spray-painted on the walls.

In Aqraba, illegal Israeli settlers attacked a Palestinian farmer while he was harvesting olives in the Mahfouriya area, beating him and stealing his harvested olives and farming equipment, according to the municipal council.

In Al Samu, south of Hebron, armed illegal settlers entered a Palestinian home in Wadi Jahish, east of the town, set a vehicle on fire, spray-painted racist slogans on the walls and damaged property, according to the municipality.

In Al Mughayyir, east of Ramallah, Palestinians suffered tear gas inhalation after Israeli occupation forces fired tear gas during confrontations with illegal settlers who raided the Al Aqaba area and released livestock onto Palestinian farmland.

Dozens of dunams planted with olive trees were also razed, according to Palestinian authorities.

Israeli occupation forces tightened restrictions around Ramallah and Al-Bireh, closing roads and entrances.

The Palestinian Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission said 942 checkpoints, closure points and physical barriers have been recorded across the occupied West Bank, including 824 permanent ones.

//Petra// AK