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Musk Renames Spacexai To Spacexsi After Trump's 'Super Intelligence' Push

Musk Renames Spacexai To Spacexsi After Trump's 'Super Intelligence' Push


2026-10-04 02:29:56
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) SpaceX CEO Elon Musk posted on Sunday that he would rename the company's AI unit to SpaceXSI, following US President Donald Trump's push to use the term "super intelligence" instead of "artificial intelligence".

"Yes, we will make that change," he replied to a user on X asking him about the possibility of renaming SpaceXAI to SpaceXSI.

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Musk did not provide any additional information regarding the name change, nor did he give a potential timeline for when the change would occur.

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SpaceXAI did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding the change.

In a speech last month to the UN General Assembly, Trump said, "From this point forward, all of United States documents, and hopefully the world's, will be changed to use the much more accurate term 'super' as opposed to 'artificial'." So it's super intelligence."

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