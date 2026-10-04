4 Earthquakes Rattle Southern Turkey Close To Epicentre Of Deadly 2023 Quake
Three of them occurred within half an hour, with a fourth several hours later. AFAD said they caused "no adverse situation".Recommended For You
The area is about 150 kilometres from the epicentre of two massive earthquakes in February 2023 that killed at least 53,000 people.
Three shook the Saimbeyli district in Adana province: one of 4.8 magnitude at 2.19 pm (1119 GMT), another of 4.9 at 2.36 pm, with a third of 4.4 at 7pm, AFAD said. Another 5.2 quake hit the Sumbas district, about 80 kilometres further south, at 2.43 pm.
Turkey is crisscrossed by several geological fault lines that have previously caused catastrophes in the country.ALSO READ
- Magnitude 5.1 earthquake hits eastern Turkey Magnitude 5.8 earthquake strikes east-central Turkey Earthquake of magnitude 3 strikes Bangladesh
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