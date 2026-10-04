QDA Expands Focus To Intervention, Prevention, Personalised Treatment

The Qatar Diabetes Association (QDA), member of Qatar Foundation, is expanding its focus beyond diabetes management to prevention, early intervention and personalised treatment.

QDA executive director Dr Abdullah al-Hamaq said that the association receives nearly 48,000 visitors annually who benefit from its range of medical, educational and lifestyle services.

The association has around 9,000 registered members, and provides an integrated package of services designed to help people manage diabetes while encouraging healthier lifestyles, which include nutritional and healthy-lifestyle consultations, access to a gym, blood-glucose monitoring devices and testing strips, as well as blood-pressure monitors and other essential supplies.

Dr al-Hamaq stressed that supporting people already living with diabetes is only one part of the association's mission, as prevention and public awareness are increasingly central to its work, particularly by encouraging healthier diets, regular physical activity and routine health checks to reduce preventable risk factors.

Meanwhile, the association is preparing to host its annual conference in November, coinciding with the World Diabetes Day, under the theme Diabetes: From Prevention to Personalised Treatment, which is expected to bring together international experts, specialists and researchers to examine the latest developments in diabetes prevention, treatment and research.

One of the major topics of the conference is the rapid shift toward precision and personalised medicine.

Dr al-Hamaq noted that diabetes cannot be effectively managed through a single treatment approach for every patient, as individuals have different medical conditions, risk profiles and treatment needs.

Accordingly, personalised care allows healthcare professionals to select interventions according to a patient's specific characteristics and health status.

Qatar Diabetes Association Qatar Foundation diabetes management