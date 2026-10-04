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Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games Declared Closed
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Asian Games in Japan's Aichi-Nagoya were officially declared closed on Sunday after more than two weeks of competition.
The continent's biggest sporting spectacle, boasting more than 17,000 athletes and officials, is next scheduled for Doha in 2030.Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Japan Asian Games
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