Amcham-Jordan Canvas Expanding US-Jordan Trade, Investment

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - The American Chamber of Commerce in Jordan (AmCham-Jordan) hosted a panel discussion titled "Strengthening the Jordanian-American Economic Partnership," coinciding with a visit from a US Chamber of Commerce trade delegation.

The event brought together public and private sector leaders, investors, and economic officials to explore trade and investment, according to an AmCham-Jordan statement.

AmCham-Jordan Chair, Samer Judeh, discussed the enduring value of the two-decade-old US-Jordan Free Trade Agreement (FTA), noting that the Reciprocal Trade Agreement signed in July marks another milestone in broadening economic cooperation.

Judeh said that the chamber remains focused on converting the Jordan-US trade frameworks into high-value commercial ventures.

US Ambassador to Jordan, Jim Holtsnider, discussed growing opportunities for American companies across key sectors. He said that Jordan's stability and strategic location serve as a regional gateway.

Senior Vice President of International Member Relations at the US Chamber of Commerce, Khush Choksy, said that the delegation, comprising over 35 companies visiting Amman and Aqaba, is the largest US trade mission to the Kingdom.

He discussed the strong investment potential in energy, water, technology, engineering, transport, finance and healthcare.

A panel moderated by AmCham-Jordan CEO Raghad Khojah examined Jordan's business climate and strategic positioning as a regional hub.

Speakers were from; Citibank Jordan, Classic Fashion Apparel Industry, US Chamber of Commerce for the Middle East, International Finance Corporation (IFC) office in Jordan.

The panelists explored actionable strategies for joint projects across digital tech, infrastructure, agribusiness and financial services, focusing on procurement procedures, market entry and local partner identification to maximise the benefits of bilateral trade agreements.