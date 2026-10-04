JSMO, GCC Standards Body Strengthen Cooperation On Trade Standards

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Jordan Standards and Metrology Organisation (JSMO) signed on Sunday a memorandum of understanding with the GCC Standardisation Organisation (GSO) covering key areas of quality infrastructure, including standardisation, metrology and conformity assessment.

They have agreed to deepen cooperation on product standards, technical regulations and vehicle conformity assessment in a move aimed at facilitating trade between the Kingdom and GCC markets.

JSMO said on Sunday that the agreement also provides for cooperation on vehicle conformity assessment, which determines whether vehicles meet applicable technical and safety requirements.

The memorandum was signed during the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) Annual Meeting in Paris, held from September 28 to October 2.

The meeting brought together national standards bodies, policymakers, experts, international organisations and representatives of economic sectors.

Held under the theme“Building Trust in a Changing World”, this year's meeting examined how international standards can respond to rapid technological, economic and environmental changes while strengthening confidence in products, services and global supply chains.

Artificial intelligence and emerging technologies featured prominently in discussions, alongside digital transformation, cybersecurity, sustainability, climate adaptation, water resilience and nature protection. Participants also examined the future of quality management systems and the role of standards in advancing sustainable development.

During the meeting, JSMO held bilateral talks with ISO member countries and international and regional organisations working in quality infrastructure, focusing on cooperation and the development of standards that keep pace with technological and economic changes.

The meeting also adopted the“Paris Declaration”, reaffirming the role of international standards in strengthening resilience and climate adaptation and aligning standardisation work with environmental sustainability priorities under the ISO 2030 Strategy.

The event also marked the 60th anniversary of ISO's Committee on Developing Country Matters (DEVCO), with discussions focusing on increasing developing countries' participation in international standardisation and improving access to global expertise and technical knowledge under the committee's 2026-2030 Action Plan.

JSMO said its participation forms part of efforts to strengthen Jordan's presence in the global standardisation system and ensure that national standards remain aligned with international developments.

ISO currently brings together 177 national standards bodies and develops international standards across sectors to support innovation, improve product and service quality and address global challenges.