Chaos Erupts In Kolkata's SRFTI As Right-Wing Group Procession Turns Violent

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Oct 4 (IANS) Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) was in turmoil again on Sunday after members of the Hindutva organisation 'Hindu Jagran Manch' tried to break through the gate of this educational institution in the Panchasayar area of ​​Kolkata.

Since the gate was closed, members of the organisation started protesting from outside.

It is alleged that bricks and stones were hurled at the students who had gathered inside the campus.

Counter-allegations have been made against the students for throwing bricks and stones.

On September 27, SRFTI was in turmoil over a programme organised by an organisation linked to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Allegations of assault on students protesting against this programme were made against members of the Sangh's organisation 'Akhil Bharatiya Grahak Panchayat or ABGP (West Bengal)'.

The Hindu Jagran Manch had called for a protest programme on Sunday in protest of September 27 incident.

The police were also ready as they barricaded the SRFTI campus.

However, the procession that started from Ajay Nagar broke the barricades and moved forward.

Before that, the police had closed all the gates to enter the campus.

The members of the Hindu Jagran Manch who came in a procession kept shaking the gate. They demanded that the police open the gate. The students also gathered at some distance from the gate.

According to the members of the Hindu Jagran Manch, on September 27, students at the SRFTI had stepped on and tore the pictures of Bharat Mata and Swami Vivekananda.

The members of the organisation said that this procession was in protest of that.

"I will explain to the students what the power of the nationalists is."

Stones and bricks continued to be hurled amid the sloganeering by the students and the members of the Hindu Jagran Manch.

The students alleged that the posters of BR Ambedkar hung on the gate were torn.

As soon as the members of the Hindu Jagran Mancha reached the gate, they started fighting with the police. The police dragged some of them away.

Some members of the Hindu Jagran Manch expressed their anger against the police over this.

After the unrest continued for quite some time, the situation has now come under control.

Police are still deployed outside the SRFTI gate.