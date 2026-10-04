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Trump Rebrand Propels Slovenia's .Si Domain Registrations Arabian Post


2026-10-04 02:13:57
(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Slovenia's. si internet domain has recorded an extraordinary registration surge after US President Donald Trump moved to replace“artificial intelligence” with“super intelligence”, turning the country-code suffix into a sought-after shorthand for the technology sector.

Register. si, Slovenia's national domain registry, recorded 46,066 new. si domains in September, compared with 3,515 in August. Its published statistics showed more than 250,000. si domains registered by early October, a sharp expansion from fewer than 200,000 immediately after Trump's United Nations announcement.

The rush accelerated after Trump signed an executive order on September 29 directing executive departments and agencies to use“Super Intelligence” and“SI” instead of“Artificial Intelligence” and“AI” in official correspondence, websites, reports, policy documents and other non-statutory material.

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The Arabian Post

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