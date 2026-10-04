Trump Rebrand Propels Slovenia's .Si Domain Registrations Arabian Post
Register. si, Slovenia's national domain registry, recorded 46,066 new. si domains in September, compared with 3,515 in August. Its published statistics showed more than 250,000. si domains registered by early October, a sharp expansion from fewer than 200,000 immediately after Trump's United Nations announcement.
The rush accelerated after Trump signed an executive order on September 29 directing executive departments and agencies to use“Super Intelligence” and“SI” instead of“Artificial Intelligence” and“AI” in official correspondence, websites, reports, policy documents and other non-statutory material.
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