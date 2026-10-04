Katherine Ryan Returns To Dubai Comedy Festival Arabian Post
The award-winning comedian, writer, actor and presenter will appear in the Main Auditorium, with tickets starting at Dh195. The show is open to audiences aged 16 and above and is presented by GME Events as part of the festival's seventh edition, which runs from October 9 to 18.
Ryan's Dubai appearance places her among an international and regional line-up spread across several venues, including Dubai Opera, Coca-Cola Arena, New Covent Garden Theatre at Mall of the Emirates and Pepperoni Comedy Club. Organisers say this year's programme spans more than 40 shows and features performers working across several languages.
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