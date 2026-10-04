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Katherine Ryan Returns To Dubai Comedy Festival Arabian Post


2026-10-04 02:13:55
(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Katherine Ryan returns to Dubai Opera on October 12 as part of the Dubai Comedy Festival, bringing her sharp observational stand-up back to the city for a 9.30pm performance.

The award-winning comedian, writer, actor and presenter will appear in the Main Auditorium, with tickets starting at Dh195. The show is open to audiences aged 16 and above and is presented by GME Events as part of the festival's seventh edition, which runs from October 9 to 18.

Ryan's Dubai appearance places her among an international and regional line-up spread across several venues, including Dubai Opera, Coca-Cola Arena, New Covent Garden Theatre at Mall of the Emirates and Pepperoni Comedy Club. Organisers say this year's programme spans more than 40 shows and features performers working across several languages.

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The Arabian Post

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