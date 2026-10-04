The Swiss Banker Who Sought The Freedom Of Patagonia

MENAFN - Swissinfo) From Switzerland's financial centre to the Patagonian Steppe: how Swiss national Christoph Schär left the world of finance to build a new life as a sheep farmer in Argentina. This content was published on October 4, 2026 - 10:30 9 minutes

In my work, I focus on topics that are relevant to Swiss citizens abroad – from political developments in Switzerland and their impact on the diaspora to social, economic, and cultural issues. Before joining SWI swissinfo, I worked as a local journalist for the Aargauer Zeitung. I hold a Bachelor's degree in Multilingual Communication and, as is typically Swiss, completed an apprenticeship as a commercial employee.

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Shortly after 8am, on his way from Zurich to Langenthal, Christoph Schär stops off at a café in Lucerne's Sursee, in central Switzerland. It is the morning after the football World Cup final. Argentina had fought for the title late into the night the previous evening – and lost.

Had Argentina won, Schär would probably have missed a huge party in his adopted home city of Buenos Aires. Now he is sitting in Switzerland, processing the defeat.“I watched the match at a public viewing event with my daughter Joséphine.”

His own personal disappointment is limited – Schär isn't a big football fan. He says his daughter, on the other hand – who holds both Swiss and Argentine citizenship – was a little downhearted after the loss.

For the Schär family, Argentina means much more than just football. The country is part of a life that Christoph Schär, now 60, has built over years, and which has become his home. The former private banker and financial adviser is now an entrepreneur and sheep farmer, producing wool on the Patagonian Steppe with a flock of almost 10,000 Merino sheep.

Our series profiles Swiss men and women founding and building businesses abroad. Through their personal stories, we explore why they choose to pursue projects beyond Switzerland's borders, the working conditions they encounter there, and the challenges and opportunities.

Through their life stories, this series also showcases how the Swiss Abroad community contributes to Switzerland's economic, cultural, and political influence.

From banker to entrepreneur

Schär's Swiss roots go back a long way. Records in the Lucerne State Archives show that his family can be traced back to 1342, when they were“continuously active as farmers”. He likes to say that farming is in his blood – even his grandmother ran a vegetable farm.

Nevertheless, he was initially drawn to the wider world and a“traditional” career. Schär studied in St Gallen, later worked at the Swiss Consulate General in New York, and then his career as a banker took off. Among other roles with a major Swiss bank, he managed a branch in Brazil. He eventually rose to the position of managing director.

But by his late 40s, he was becoming increasingly dissatisfied with his professional life.“It simply wasn't fulfilling me anymore,” he says today. Schär was looking for a new challenge and more scope for his own ideas.

He is particularly critical of the pressure which, in his view, the Swiss education system places on children. Children in Zurich, for example, would give up playing musical instruments because the academic demands were so high, he says.

“In South America, I'm fascinated by the vastness, and with it comes a certain freedom,” he says, adding that there are fewer rules and, as a result, more opportunities to shape things for oneself.

His wife Clara – herself Argentine – has close ties to her home country. Her family has been farming there for five generations. Eventually, they both decided to also set up their own business, just as Schär's father once did, but in the same line of work as Clara's family. They set out to find a farm of their own.

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