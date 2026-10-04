Italiano it Film americani e francesi conquistano i premi principali del ZFF Original Read more: Film americani e francesi conquistano i premi principali de

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Du fioul dans les artères by French director Pierre le Gall won the award for Best Feature Film at the 22nd Zurich Film Festival (ZFF). In the documentary category, the Golden Eye was awarded to Bucks Harbor by Pete Muller. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: US and French films sweep board at Zurich Film Festival This content was published on October 4, 2026 - 11:17 1 minute Keystone-SDA

The awards ceremony took place this evening at the Zurich Opera House. The film by French director Pierre le Gall offers a“profoundly cinematic reflection on the fundamental human need for connection”, the jury wrote in its statement.

The film tells the story of a French and a Polish lorry driver as they grapple with the loneliness of their work, whilst trying to give love a real chance.

In the second main section of the ZFF, the award-winning documentary Bucks Harbor chronicles the coming-of-age journey of young fishermen in Downeast Maine, marked by harsh winters, work at sea and the rules imposed by their fathers.

Both prizes are worth CHF25,000. The Critics' Prize for the best Swiss debut film went to Heinz Bütler's documentary Ebjä! Adolf Wölfli, dedicated to the pioneer of Art Brut.

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This content was published on Sep 30, 2026 It claims that since the October 7, 2023 Hamas terror attack, the festival has shown exclusively Palestinian-oriented productions critical of Israel.

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