Cyngn Wins Repeat Autonomous Tugger Order From Fortune 100 Manufacturer

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Cyngn has announced a follow-on order for its DriveMod Tugger from a“Fortune 100 heavy equipment manufacturer”.

The additional deployment will support a new material-handling application at the customer's heavy equipment manufacturing facility, expanding an existing relationship with Cyngn.

Lior Tal, CEO of Cyngn, says:“For large manufacturers, repetitive material movement can create costs that extend beyond the labor required to move materials.

“Parts must arrive wherever they are needed, whenever they are needed, without disrupting production. Automating these movements can help facilities reduce logistics costs, improve material flow, and free employees to focus on other responsibilities.”

The expansion builds on the manufacturer's earlier adoption of Cyngn's autonomous vehicle technology. The new application will support the movement of components to a heavy-equipment assembly line, extending automation into another part of the customer's manufacturing operations.

The follow-on order also illustrates how an initial deployment can create opportunities for broader adoption.

Once a manufacturer has introduced autonomous vehicles into its operations, additional applications can be evaluated using the experience, infrastructure, and operational knowledge established through earlier deployments.

This approach is central to Cyngn's commercial strategy: helping manufacturers identify a practical starting point for automation, establish its value, and expand into additional workflows and facilities as their needs evolve.

The DriveMod Tugger is designed for repetitive material transport in industrial environments, with a towing capacity of up to 12,000 pounds.

Its autonomous navigation technology allows manufacturers to automate suitable routes without installing fixed guidance infrastructure, such as magnetic tape or guide wires.

Cyngn is withholding the manufacturer's name for competitive reasons, including the potential disclosure of commercially sensitive information regarding the manufacturer's operational efficiency and automation strategy.

Manufacturers interested in exploring a similar approach can begin by identifying a repetitive material-handling route that may be suitable for automation.

Cyngn's EasyLaunch program is designed to help companies automate a defined workflow, measure its value, and expand when the application makes economic sense.