Afghan Chamber Delegation Attends Turkmenistan's 3Rd Investment Forum

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): A delegation from the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI) attended Turkmenistan's 3rd International Investment Forum, where participants discussed investment opportunities, economic potential and ways to expand trade cooperation.

The ACCI said in a statement that the forum was held on October 1, 2026, in Ashgabat, the capital of Turkmenistan.

The Afghan delegation, led by ACCI chief Sayed Karim Hashimi, attended the forum at the official invitation of Turkmenistan's Ministry of Economy.

The delegation included ACCI officials, the chairmen of the Herat and Nimroz chambers of commerce and investment, and officials from the Balkh Chamber of Commerce. A number of Afghan traders and investors from various provinces also participated.

The ACCI said representatives of several countries, economic and trade institutions, businesses and investors attended the forum and discussed investment opportunities, economic potential and ways to strengthen trade and economic ties.

It said Afghanistan's participation helped showcase the country's economic potential, attract investment, explore new markets and expand economic and trade relations with Turkmenistan and other regional countries.

The statement provided no details of any specific agreement, investment deal or memorandum of understanding signed at the forum.

hz/sa