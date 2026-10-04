Al-Attiyah International Energy Awards To Fete Emerging Energy Leaders

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Al-Attiyah Foundation will introduce the Young Energy Leader Award at this year's Abdullah Bin Hamad Al-Attiyah International Energy Awards, recognising the next generation of leaders in the global energy industry.

Two emerging leaders will receive the inaugural award at the ceremony on October 20, joining six recipients of the Lifetime Achievement Award. All eight honourees will be revealed during the event.

The new category reflects the foundation's belief that achievement should be recognised at every stage of a career. While the Lifetime Achievement Awards celebrate contributions sustained over decades, the Young Energy Leader Award will honour those whose vision, achievements and influence are already making an impact on the sector.

The ceremony will take place at the Sheraton Grand Doha Resort & Convention Hotel and is expected to bring together more than 300 CEOs, policymakers, diplomats, and thought leaders.

It will also be the first ceremony held under the chairmanship of Dr Saud bin Abdullah al-Attiyah, chairman of the foundation's board of trustees. Dr al-Attiyah has committed to preserving his late father's legacy while developing the foundation and expanding its contribution to international dialogue on energy and sustainable development.

The awards honour the vision of the late His Excellency Abdullah bin Hamad al-Attiyah, Qatar's former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy and Industry, whose leadership played a central role in establishing Qatar as one of the world's foremost energy producers.

Al-Attiyah Foundation Young Energy Leader Award energy industry