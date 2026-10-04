CEO Of Qatar Media Corporation Meets Ambassador Of Kyrgyz Republic

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: CEO of the Qatar Media Corporation HE Sheikh Khalid bin Abdulaziz bin Jassim Al-Thani met with the Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic to the State of Qatar HE Aibek Tektobolotov.

During the meeting, they discussed ways to enhance media cooperation between the two countries and exchange views on a number of topics of mutual interest.