Qatar Receives OCA Flag To Host 21St Asian Games

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Nagoya: The State of Qatar officially received the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) flag on Sunday during the closing ceremony of the 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026, marking the start of its journey toward hosting the 21st edition of the Games in 2030 under the slogan "The Games We Live For".

Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani received the OCA flag on behalf of the State of Qatar during the official handover ceremony.

The ceremony also saw the unveiling of the Doha 2030 identity and "The Games We Live For" slogan, which will accompany Qatar's journey over the next four years leading up to the hosting of the Asian Games in Doha in 2030.

The identity draws on elements of Qatari heritage while looking toward the future and the next generation. Meanwhile, "The Games We Live For" slogan reflects the aspirations of athletes and nations, embodying the Asian Games as an opportunity to achieve success and inspire audiences and future generations.

Doha's hosting of the 21st Asian Games in 2030 comes 20 years after it hosted the event for the first time in 2006.