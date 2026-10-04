Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
Amir Meets Senator Chris Murphy

Amir Meets Senator Chris Murphy


2026-10-04 02:06:28
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani met in his office at Lusail Palace on Sunday morning with Member of the Senate of the Congress of the United States of America, HE Senator Chris Murphy, and his accompanying delegation on the occasion of his visit to the country.

During the meeting, they discussed the friendly relations and strategic cooperation between the State of Qatar and the United States of America and exchanged views on several issues of mutual interest, particularly developments in the region.

MENAFN04102026000063011010ID1111758245



The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search