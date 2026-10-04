Amir Meets Senator Chris Murphy

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani met in his office at Lusail Palace on Sunday morning with Member of the Senate of the Congress of the United States of America, HE Senator Chris Murphy, and his accompanying delegation on the occasion of his visit to the country.

During the meeting, they discussed the friendly relations and strategic cooperation between the State of Qatar and the United States of America and exchanged views on several issues of mutual interest, particularly developments in the region.