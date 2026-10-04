Deputy Prime Minister Meets Singapore's Coordinating Minister For Public Services, Defence Minister

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs HE Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan Al-Thani met with Coordinating Minister for Public Services and Defence Minister of the Republic of Singapore, HE Chan Chun Sing, during his visit to the country.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed topics of mutual interest and ways to enhance and develop them.

Several senior officers and officials from both sides attended the meeting.