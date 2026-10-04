Qatar Condemns Israeli Violations In Syrian Territory, Completion Of Work On So-Called Sufa 53 Line

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The State of Qatar has strongly condemned the Israeli occupation's relentless violations in Syrian territory, the latest of which was the completion of work on the so-called "Sufa 53" line.

It described the move as a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the brotherly Syrian Arab Republic, a brazen breach of the principles of international law, and a grave threat to regional security.

In a statement Sunday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on the international community to act urgently to compel the Israeli occupation to comply with the resolutions of international legitimacy, particularly the ceasefire agreement signed in 1974, and to cease its repeated offensives in Syrian territory to preclude further escalation and tension in the region.

The ministry reiterated the State of Qatar's full support for Syria's sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity and affirmed its solidarity with the brotherly people of Syria in their pursuit of security, stability and prosperity.