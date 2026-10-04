Do You Really Need A Multivitamin After 65? Here's What The Evidence Says

MENAFN - Saving Advice) Walk down the vitamin aisle after 65 and it's easy to feel as though a daily multivitamin is practically mandatory. Bottles marketed to older adults promise combinations of vitamin D, B12, calcium and other nutrients, often alongside language about energy, immunity, bones or brain health. Yet the evidence behind multivitamins after 65 is much more nuanced than either“everyone needs one” or“you're wasting your money.” Some older adults have legitimate reasons to supplement specific nutrients, and intriguing research has found modest cognitive benefits from a daily multivitamin, but that doesn't turn one pill into insurance against chronic disease. Before adding another recurring purchase to your budget, it helps to understand what multivitamins can-and can't-reasonably do.

Aging Can Change Your Nutritional Needs

Getting older doesn't automatically mean your diet becomes nutritionally inadequate, but age can change how well you absorb or obtain certain nutrients. The National Institute on Aging notes that older adults may need different amounts of some vitamins and minerals than younger people and that supplements may be recommended when someone isn't getting enough through food. Appetite changes, restrictive diets, certain medications and health conditions can also make individual circumstances very different. That's why two 70-year-olds can eat similar meals yet receive very different advice from their clinicians. The case for multivitamins after 65 should therefore start with your actual nutritional needs rather than your birthday alone.

A Multivitamin Isn't a Substitute for Food

One problem with thinking of a multivitamin as nutritional insurance is that food provides much more than isolated vitamins and minerals. The NIH Office of Dietary Supplements emphasizes that multivitamin-mineral supplements can't replace a varied diet because foods also provide fiber and other potentially beneficial components. A breakfast containing oatmeal, berries, walnuts and yogurt, for example, offers a nutritional package that can't be replicated simply by swallowing a tablet. Supplements can be useful for filling specific gaps, but they shouldn't become justification for ignoring fruits, vegetables, whole grains, protein and other nutrient-rich foods. If your grocery budget is limited, improving what goes into your cart may deserve attention before automatically adding another monthly supplement expense.

The Evidence for Preventing Cancer or Heart Disease Is Weak

If you're taking multivitamins after 65 primarily because you believe they'll prevent a heart attack or cancer, the evidence doesn't currently justify that confidence. The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force concluded that evidence is insufficient to determine whether multivitamins prevent cardiovascular disease or cancer in community-dwelling adults without known nutritional deficiencies. Its systematic evidence review included 84 studies involving more than 739,000 participants and found little or no benefit from most vitamin and mineral supplementation for preventing cardiovascular disease, cancer or death. The Task Force specifically recommends against taking beta carotene or vitamin E supplements for preventing cardiovascular disease or cancer. In other words, buying a multivitamin shouldn't give anyone permission to neglect proven preventive measures such as appropriate screenings, blood-pressure management, physical activity or smoking cessation.

The Brain Research Is More Interesting

One area where the evidence has become more intriguing involves cognition in older adults. A 2024 analysis from the large randomized COSMOS trial combined results from three cognitive studies involving more than 5,000 nonoverlapping participants and found modest benefits from daily multivitamin-mineral supplementation for global cognition and episodic memory. Researchers estimated that the magnitude of the global-cognition effect was equivalent to reducing cognitive aging by about two years. An earlier COSMOS-Web trial involving 3,562 older adults also found improved immediate-recall performance among participants assigned a multivitamin compared with placebo. Those are encouraging findings, but they don't establish that multivitamins after 65 prevent Alzheimer's disease or dementia.

Even Promising Memory Results Have Limits

The cognitive findings deserve attention without being turned into claims the studies didn't establish. In COSMOS-Web, researchers estimated that the memory benefit was equivalent to about 3.1 years of age-related memory change, but the effect size was small and may not have been noticeable to every person taking the supplement. The researchers also found no significant effect on some secondary outcomes, including executive function and novel object recognition. Another COSMOS analysis found that assignment to a multivitamin did not significantly reduce the incidence of mild cognitive impairment or probable dementia during three years of follow-up, although the study had limited statistical power for those outcomes. Think of the research as a promising signal about certain measures of cognitive aging, not proof that a daily vitamin prevents dementia.

More Isn't Better With Vitamins

A common mistake is assuming that if the recommended amount of a nutrient is good, a much larger dose must be better. It isn't, and high-dose supplements can create risks that don't exist when you're simply meeting nutritional requirements. The USPSTF evidence review identified potential harms associated with certain supplements, including increased lung-cancer risk from beta-carotene among people at elevated risk and possible harms such as kidney stones or hemorrhagic stroke with some nutrients. Supplements can also interact with medications, making a complete list of everything you take-including vitamins-important when speaking with your doctor or pharmacist. Instead of stacking multivitamins after 65 with several individual high-dose supplements, check whether you're unintentionally consuming the same nutrient from multiple products.

Senior Multivitamins Aren't All the Same

The words“50+” or“senior” on a bottle don't create a standardized formula that every older adult needs. According to the NIH Office of Dietary Supplements, products marketed to older adults commonly contain more vitamins D and B12 and less iron than formulations intended for younger adults, but manufacturers determine which nutrients and amounts their products contain. That means two bottles sitting next to each other can provide very different doses even though both are marketed to the same age group.

Read the Supplement Facts panel and compare it with any separate vitamin D, calcium, B12, or other supplements you're already taking rather than assuming a more expensive bottle offers better protection. The FDA doesn't approve dietary supplements for safety and effectiveness before they reach store shelves, so a premium price, elaborate packaging, or impressive marketing language isn't evidence that one multivitamin works better than a less expensive alternative.

Your Supplement Routine Can Become a Real Retirement Expense

The financial question isn't simply whether one multivitamin is affordable; it's how much you're spending when every bottle in the medicine cabinet is added together. A 2025 study of supplement use among older adults found that users spent an estimated $186 per year on average, while individual supplements ranged from about 73 cents to nearly $50 per month, and the researchers noted that their estimates were conservative. Someone taking a multivitamin plus separate calcium, vitamin D, B12, and other products could therefore be spending considerably more, particularly if several bottles contain overlapping nutrients. Before automatically replacing each bottle when it runs out, bring a complete supplement list to your doctor or pharmacist and ask which products address an actual nutritional need, which duplicate something else you're taking and which have no clear reason to remain in the budget. Eliminating unnecessary supplements won't finance an entire retirement, but recurring health purchases deserve the same scrutiny as prescriptions, insurance premiums, and other expenses when you're living on a fixed income.

Your Money May Be Better Spent Fixing a Specific Gap

The financial question isn't simply whether a multivitamin is inexpensive; it's whether you're paying for nutrients you actually need. Someone with a documented B12 deficiency, limited diet or another specific nutritional concern may get much more value from a clinician-recommended approach than from repeatedly buying a broad supplement chosen from a supermarket shelf. Bring your supplement bottles or a complete list to a medical appointment and ask whether anything you're taking duplicates another product or serves no clear purpose. Even a $15 monthly supplement becomes a $180 annual expense, and several overlapping products can quietly turn vitamins into a substantial recurring cost. Spending intentionally is particularly important for retirees balancing supplements against prescriptions, healthy groceries and other health expenses.

The Best Answer Depends on Why You're Taking It

There's no evidence-backed rule saying everyone should begin multivitamins after 65, and there's equally little reason to dismiss every supplement as useless. A multivitamin may help fill nutritional gaps for some people, while randomized research suggests a modest potential cognitive benefit worth continued study in older adults. What it shouldn't become is a substitute for nutritious food, prescribed medication, preventive care or an excuse to take megadoses of individual vitamins without considering risks.

Before buying another bottle, ask two simple questions: what specific problem am I trying to solve, and am I paying for something that evidence suggests I actually need? That conversation with your doctor, pharmacist, or registered dietitian can help determine whether the supplement earns a place in both your health routine and your retirement budget.

Do you take a daily multivitamin after 65, and have you ever asked your doctor or pharmacist whether you still need it?