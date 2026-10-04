You're 65 With A Paid-Off House And $750,000 - What Could You Safely Spend Each Month?

MENAFN - Free Financial Advisor) A paid-off home can reduce monthly retirement expenses, but $750,000 still needs to support taxes, healthcare, market changes, and potentially decades of spending – Shutterstock

At 65, owning a paid-off house and holding $750,000 in investments gives retirement a very different starting point. Housing no longer includes a mortgage payment, but property taxes, insurance, repairs, utilities, and maintenance still consume cash. The bigger question involves how much of that $750,000 can support monthly spending without turning future retirement years into a financial squeeze.

A simple percentage provides a useful starting point. A 4% first-year withdrawal from $750,000 equals $30,000, or $2,500 per month before taxes. A more conservative 3.9% rate produces $29,250 annually, or about $2,438 per month. Morningstar's 2026 retirement research puts 3.9% at its highest starting withdrawal rate for a retiree seeking inflation-adjusted spending over 30 years with a 90% probability of having money remaining.

The House Changes the Equation, But It Does Not Pay the Bills

A paid-off home removes one of the largest recurring expenses many retirees face. That can make a $2,500 monthly portfolio withdrawal much more useful than the same withdrawal for someone still sending a mortgage payment every month. It also creates a little breathing room for irregular expenses, such as a new furnace, roof repairs, property taxes, or a special assessment.

Still,“mortgage-free” does not mean“housing-free.” A retiree needs to budget for insurance, taxes, utilities, maintenance, and eventual large repairs. The house also ties up substantial wealth without automatically producing monthly income. Selling later could unlock that equity, but relying on a future home sale changes the retirement plan and introduces moving costs, market conditions, and housing choices into the equation.

A $2,500 portfolio withdrawal does not represent the entire retirement budget. Social Security, a pension, part-time income, or other guaranteed income could sit alongside it.

$2,438 a Month Is a Starting Point, Not a Spending Limit

The 3.9% figure offers a planning reference, not a magic number. Morningstar's research assumes a particular portfolio, a 30-year retirement horizon, inflation-adjusted withdrawals, and a 90% probability of success. Change those assumptions, and the result changes too.

Fidelity currently uses a broader 4% to 5% first-year withdrawal guideline, followed by inflation adjustments. Its research also notes that retirement age, investment mix, inflation, and market returns can change the sustainable amount.

That creates a useful range for $750,000:

3.9%: $29,250 per year, or about $2,438 per month 4%: $30,000 per year, or $2,500 per month 5%: $37,500 per year, or $3,125 per month

Those figures describe portfolio withdrawals before taxes. They do not include Social Security.

A household with modest fixed expenses might comfortably build a budget around the lower figure. Someone planning extensive travel in the first decade of retirement might want more flexibility. Neither situation makes one withdrawal rate universally correct.

Social Security Can Make $750,000 Go Much Further

The portfolio does not have to carry the entire retirement budget. Social Security can cover part of the recurring spending, which changes how much the investment account needs to provide.

For example, suppose a retiree receives $2,200 per month from Social Security and withdraws $2,500 monthly from the portfolio. That creates $4,700 of gross monthly cash flow before taxes and other adjustments. The $750,000 portfolio then supplies only part of the household's spending needs rather than carrying the whole load.

That distinction also makes flexible spending more practical. Travel, dining, gifts, and hobbies can expand during years when investments perform well and shrink during difficult markets. Fidelity specifically notes that retirees can consider using guaranteed income for must-have expenses while using savings for expenses that offer more flexibility.

Taxes Can Shrink the Number on the Bank Statement

A $2,500 withdrawal does not necessarily put $2,500 into a retiree's checking account. Traditional IRA and 401(k) withdrawals generally count as taxable income after age 591⁄2. The tax result depends on the account, withdrawal amount, other income, and applicable federal and state rules.

Taxes can also affect other parts of a retirement budget. Fidelity notes that withdrawals may affect Social Security taxation and Medicare premiums. That makes account type part of the spending calculation, not a minor detail to handle later.

A retiree with $750,000 split among traditional retirement accounts, Roth accounts, and taxable investments may have more withdrawal choices than someone with the entire balance in one traditional account. The same gross withdrawal can produce different after-tax results depending on where the money comes from.

Age 65 Still Leaves a Long Retirement Ahead

The temptation with a paid-off house is to treat $750,000 as a giant permission slip. Retirement math does not work that way.

At 65, a portfolio may need to support decades of spending. Markets can fall soon after retirement, inflation can push expenses higher, and healthcare or home repairs can create costs that nobody placed neatly into the monthly budget.

Required minimum distributions add another future consideration. Under current IRS rules, owners of traditional IRAs and many retirement plans generally must begin taking RMDs at age 73. A retiree does not need to wait for RMDs before spending at 65, but future withdrawals can affect the tax picture.

The portfolio also needs a job beyond producing this month's money. Some assets may need to remain invested for future growth, especially if retirement lasts much longer than expected.

The Best Monthly Number May Move

A reasonable starting point for a 65-year-old with $750,000 and no mortgage could land around $2,400 to $2,500 per month from the portfolio, before taxes, if the goal involves relatively steady inflation-adjusted spending over a long retirement. A 5% starting withdrawal would raise that figure to $3,125, but it also changes the assumptions and risk around the plan.

That does not mean someone must spend exactly $2,438 every month for the next 30 years. A retirement budget can separate recurring necessities from optional spending and adjust the latter as markets, taxes, health needs, and personal priorities change.

The paid-off house helps considerably, but the portfolio still needs to last. The strongest retirement budget often leaves room for both ordinary months and expensive surprises.

How much would you feel comfortable spending each month with a paid-off house and $750,000 saved? Share your number and reasoning in the comments.