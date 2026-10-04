A Child With Disabilities Turns 18 - These Financial Decisions Can Change Overnight

MENAFN - Kids Aint Cheap) Turning 18 can change benefit eligibility, financial decision-making authority and the way savings affect a young adult with disabilities. Families can prepare by reviewing SSI, ABLE accounts, trusts and legal documents before the birthday arrives. (Pexels).

A child's 18th birthday is usually celebrated as a milestone toward independence, but for families raising a child with disabilities, it can also trigger major financial and legal changes. Benefits that once depended partly on the parents' finances may suddenly be evaluated differently, while parents can lose their automatic authority to handle important matters. Savings, inheritances and even well-intentioned gifts can also create unexpected complications. That is why disability financial planning deserves attention before the candles are blown out.

SSI Eligibility Can Change At Age 18

One of the biggest changes involves Supplemental Security Income, commonly known as SSI, because parental income and resources generally stop being considered once a child reaches adulthood. The Special Needs Alliance explains that an adult who was previously ineligible because of parental finances may qualify after turning 18. The maximum federal SSI benefit is $994 per month in 2026, although income and other circumstances can reduce the actual payment. Someone who received SSI as a child also faces an age-18 disability redetermination under the adult disability standard, so families should not assume benefits will automatically continue. Disability financial planning around this birthday should therefore include a fresh look at eligibility, resources and household financial support.

Parents May Lose Automatic Decision-Making Authority

Turning 18 also changes who has legal authority over many personal and financial decisions because an adult is generally presumed capable of making their own choices. Parents who previously scheduled appointments, dealt with institutions or managed financial matters may discover that being a caregiver does not automatically give them continuing legal authority. Depending on the person's needs and applicable state law, families may consider tools such as powers of attorney, health care proxies, supported decision-making or guardianship. The Special Needs Alliance provides resources addressing what happens at 18 and alternatives families can explore. Because guardianship can substantially restrict an adult's rights, families should investigate whether a less restrictive arrangement can provide adequate support.

A $10,000 Gift Could Create A Serious Problem

Money given directly to a young adult receiving means-tested benefits can have consequences relatives never intended. Nolo explains that directly leaving property to someone receiving SSI and Medicaid can jeopardize eligibility, while appropriately structured special needs trusts can help protect those benefits. Consider grandparents who leave their grandchild $10,000 in a will, believing they are providing a helpful emergency fund when the SSI countable-resource limit for an individual is generally just $2,000. Effective disability financial planning therefore includes reviewing wills, life insurance beneficiaries and other accounts instead of focusing only on the parents' estate plan. Before relatives make large gifts, families should understand whether an ABLE account or properly designed special needs trust is more appropriate.

ABLE Accounts Expanded In 2026

ABLE accounts can allow eligible people with disabilities to save money for qualified disability expenses without every dollar being treated like money in an ordinary savings account. Beginning in 2026, eligibility expanded so the disability must have begun before age 46, compared with the previous requirement that onset occur before age 26, according to the ABLE National Resource Center. The standard 2026 ABLE contribution limit is $20,000, giving families significantly more room to save while preserving important protections. An eligible account owner who works and does not participate in an employer-sponsored retirement plan can potentially contribute an additional $15,650 in the continental United States, or employment earnings if lower. These updated limits make ABLE accounts increasingly useful in disability financial planning, but families should still compare program fees, investment choices and state-specific benefits.

The $100,000 Rule Has An Important Catch

One detail families may overlook is that ABLE accounts interact differently with SSI once balances become substantial. Fidelity explains that an ABLE balance above $100,000 can cause SSI cash benefits to be suspended until the relevant balance falls back within the permitted level. That does not mean an ABLE account should simply replace a special needs trust, particularly when parents or grandparents expect to leave a large inheritance. Another significant tradeoff is that a state may seek Medicaid reimbursement from remaining ABLE assets after the beneficiary dies under applicable rules. Families expecting to transfer substantial assets should discuss the differences between ABLE accounts and first- and third-party special needs trusts with professionals experienced in special needs planning.

Make The 18th Birthday A Financial Checkpoint

The most useful approach is to treat turning 18 as a financial checkpoint rather than waiting until a benefit, inheritance or medical decision creates a crisis. Review SSI and Medicaid eligibility, bank balances, ABLE accounts, estate documents, beneficiary designations and who has legal authority to provide necessary assistance. Ask what would happen if the young adult inherited $25,000 tomorrow, started earning wages or needed someone else to communicate with financial or medical institutions. Strong disability financial planning can protect valuable benefits while still respecting the young adult's independence and individual abilities.

Which financial change at age 18 do you think families are least prepared for? Share your thoughts or experience in the comments.