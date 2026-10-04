FRNDS Launches A Social App Built To Help Adults Make Real Friends

The new friendship-focused platform combines online discovery with real-world events to help adults meet people nearby and build genuine social connections.

MD, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Making friends as an adult can be surprisingly difficult. Between work, family, moving to a new city and simply having fewer natural opportunities to meet people, building a new social circle often becomes harder with age.

FRNDS is trying to make that easier.

FRNDS, a social app built specifically for platonic friendship, is launching with a simple goal: help adults meet people nearby who are also genuinely looking for new friends.

Unlike dating apps or traditional social networks built around followers and online engagement, FRNDS focuses on helping people turn online introductions into real-world friendships.

Users can discover people nearby, learn more about their interests and personalities, start conversations and find opportunities to actually meet in person.

“Making friends as an adult shouldn't be as difficult as it has become,” said Sam Ailemen, founder of FRNDS.“There are millions of people who want to meet new people, but there really isn't an obvious place to go when you're simply looking for friendship. We built FRNDS to make that first step a little easier.”

The platform is designed for adults looking for everything from someone to grab brunch with or go to the gym with, to travel friends, game-night groups and entirely new social circles.

FRNDS also takes the experience beyond the app.

The company organizes real-world social events where members can meet in relaxed environments without the pressure that often comes with traditional networking events or dating-focused experiences.

Early FRNDS events have included paintball meetups, adult field days and other social activities designed around giving people something fun to do while meeting new people naturally.

The company plans to continue hosting events regularly as the community grows.

FRNDS is initially focused on building its community throughout Maryland, Washington, D.C., Virginia and the greater DMV area, with plans to expand into additional cities over time.

For Ailemen, the goal is not to build another social network where people collect followers.

It is to help people build an actual social life.

“There are plenty of apps that help us stay connected to people we already know or follow people we may never meet,” Ailemen said.“We want FRNDS to be the place you open when you want to meet someone new and actually go do something together.”

FRNDS is built for adults 21 and older and is centered entirely around platonic connections.

As the platform grows, the company plans to continue expanding its local event programming and developing new ways for members to discover people, groups and experiences nearby.

About FRNDS

FRNDS is a friendship-focused social platform built to help adults meet new people nearby and develop genuine, platonic friendships.

The platform combines local friend discovery, profiles, messaging and real-world social experiences to help people move beyond online conversations and create meaningful connections in their communities.

FRNDS is initially growing throughout Maryland, Washington, D.C., Virginia and the greater DMV region.

Learn more at befrnds.

Follow FRNDS on Instagram at @befrndsapp.

Mateo Roman

Lwder

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FRNDS Launches a Social App Built to Help Adults Make Real Friends News Provided By Lwder October 04, 2026, 17:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Social Media



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