Tripura Govt Preparing Master Plan To Modernise Urban Local Bodies: CM Saha

MENAFN - IANS) Agartala, Oct 4 (IANS) Two months ahead of the elections to 21 urban local bodies in Tripura, Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday said that the state government is preparing a master plan to modernise municipal bodies and civic infrastructure across the state.

The Chief Minister, while inaugurating the newly constructed two-storey ward office of Ward at Pratapgarh under the Agartala Municipal Corporation, said that while the government is implementing the Smart City Mission in Agartala, it has also prepared a master plan to create state-of-the-art infrastructure in all Nagar Panchayat and Municipal Council areas of the state.

The ward office was constructed at a cost of Rs 97.43 lakh. He said the main objective of the government is to ensure that every section of society benefits from development and improved civic services.“That is why the government, rising above politics, is implementing various development programmes and delivering services to the doorsteps of the people,” he said.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision is to accelerate development by ensuring that government facilities reach the last person in society.“Keeping that goal in mind, the present state government is providing various government services to the last person in every part of the state,” Saha said.

The Chief Minister said substantial development work aimed at providing modern civic facilities has been undertaken in Agartala in recent years.“Apart from providing safe drinking water to the doorsteps of the people, a lot of work has been done in various fields, including construction and repair of roads, improvement of the city's drainage system, provision of pucca houses, creation of alternative employment opportunities and expansion of healthcare services,” he said.

Saha said development would reach every citizen irrespective of political affiliation and that Agartala has witnessed a major push in urban infrastructure. He said safe drinking water projects worth Rs 112 crore have been implemented under the AMRUT 2.0 scheme, while 48 flats have been constructed for economically weaker sections and construction of two more flats is underway.“So far, 16,000 families have been provided with safe drinking water under the AMRUT 2.0 project,” the Chief Minister said.“A number of other programmes will be implemented under AMRUT 3.0. Sixty-five projects have been implemented across Agartala city under the Smart City Mission at a cost of Rs 581 crore,” he said.

Saha said the government is implementing various schemes with emphasis on infrastructure development in the Agartala Municipal Corporation area as well as the beautification of the city.

Agartala Municipal Corporation Mayor and MLA Dipak Majumder, Deputy Mayor Monika Das Dutta, Municipal Corporation South Zone Chairman Abhijit Mallick and AMC Commissioner Saju Wahid were also present.