History-Sheeter Stabbed To Death By Friend After Quarrel In Odisha's Ganjam

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, Oct 4 (IANS) A 28-year-old history-sheeter was killed by his friend by slitting his throat following a quarrel allegedly over extortion and other issues at Nimakhandi village on the outskirts of Brahmapur in Odisha's Ganjam district during early morning hours on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Tuna Nayak, while the accused, Raghav Sahu (28), a resident of the same village, has been arrested by police.

According to the police, more than eight criminal cases, including murder and extortion, were registered against Tuna, while the accused Sahu runs a fast-food outlet in the village.

"The victim, Tuna, a history-sheeter, was consuming alcohol along with the accused and another friend at a rented house near their village late on Saturday night. A quarrel broke out between Tuna and the accused Sahu over some issue in the early hours of Sunday. During the altercation, Tuna allegedly assaulted Sahu, who, in a fit of rage, slit Tuna's throat," a senior police official said.

Tuna was rushed to hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.

Brahampur Superintendent of Police Abhinav Sonkar, Nimakhandi police station Sub-Divisional Police Officer Sri Siba Sankar Mohapatra and Krushna Saha, Inspector in-charge of Nimakhandi police station, visited the crime site and initiated an investigation.

A scientific team also collected biological samples from the spot.

Police have seized two knives and a scooter in connection with the murder.

A case has been registered at Nimakhandi police station based on a complaint lodged by the deceased's brother Muna Nayak.

The local sources on the other hand claimed that Tuna and his associates allegedly used to eat at Raghav's shop without paying and demand extortion money from him.

This had reportedly led to resentment between the two.

On Saturday night, Tuna and Raghav went to a house on the outskirts of the village to consume alcohol.

A quarrel reportedly broke out between them late at night over some issue.

Taking advantage of Tuna being heavily intoxicated, Raghav allegedly took out a knife kept in his scooter and slit his throat. Tuna died due to excessive blood loss.