Rajasthan CM To Discuss 100-Day Action Plan With New Civic Body Heads

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma will interact with the newly elected mayors, deputy mayors, chairpersons, vice-chairpersons, presidents and vice-presidents of urban local bodies in the state through video conferencing on October 5. During the interaction, the Chief Minister will discuss the 100-day action plan of the civic bodies, along with urban development, sanitation, water, electricity and other public amenities with the newly elected heads and deputy heads.

Vision for Urban Development

The Chief Minister held a meeting with officials at his residence on Sunday and issued directions regarding preparations for the programme. Sharma said that the vision of a developed Rajasthan can be realised only through developed cities and that the state government is working in a planned manner to make cities beautiful, clean, well-organised and convenient for citizens. He said urban local bodies would be transformed through a 100-day action plan based on a comprehensive roadmap.

The Chief Minister said the newly elected public representatives have an important responsibility to fulfil the expectations of the people. A detailed roadmap is being prepared for the development of basic amenities in cities, including sanitation, roads, drinking water, street lighting, traffic management and parks, as well as for ensuring that the benefits of Central and state government schemes reach the people.

Sharma said development in cities would be accelerated according to local requirements through coordinated efforts by the state government and local bodies, while taking newly elected councillors and other public representatives along.

CM Reviews Preparations

The Chief Minister held a meeting on Sunday with officials at his residence to review preparations for the event and issue necessary directives. He stated that the vision of a 'Developed Rajasthan' can only be realised through developed cities.

Chief Secretary V Srinivas joined the meeting through video conferencing. Additional Chief Secretary (Chief Minister's Office) Akhil Arora, Additional Chief Secretary, Urban Development and Housing, Alok Gupta, along with officials from the concerned departments, were also present. (ANI)

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