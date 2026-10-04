Gul Panag Renews Flying Licence, Marks A Decade Since Earning Wings

Actor Gul Panag has renewed her flying licence, marking a decade since she first earned her wings! Sharing the milestone on social media, the actor and licensed pilot reflected on what it has taken not just to obtain a flying licence, but to keep it current over the years.

The Challenges of Staying Current

Looking back at when she first got her licence ten years ago, Panag said,“Life is eventually all about perspective. Ten years ago, when I got my flying licence, I was over the moon. It had been on my bucket list for a very, very long time. And there had been no shortage of people telling me I couldn't do it. Or wouldn't be able to.”

Panag pointed to the challenge of completing the prescribed flying hours while pursuing a career, clearing examinations, managing paperwork and keeping her medical requirements current.“Starting flying training is one thing. Completing the prescribed flying hours while pursuing a career, clearing all the exams, navigating the paperwork, keeping your medical current and seeing the entire process through is quite another,” she wrote, highlighting how the different requirements collectively make the process considerably more demanding.

Panag also reflected that while some people begin their training and never complete it, others finish their flying hours but do not clear the required examinations. There are also those who earn their licences but eventually allow them to lapse because of work, life, medical requirements or simply not flying enough.

A Special Renewal

For Panag, returning this time was therefore a markedly different experience.“The amount of support I've received has been phenomenal, and has made all the difference in keeping me flying. Which is why coming back here, where it all began, to renew my licence ten years later, feels particularly special. I now appreciate not just what it took to get here, but what it has taken to keep going. And for once, I'm allowing myself a small pat on the back. Walking in this time, not as a student hoping to earn her wings, but as a licensed pilot returning for a renewal, felt rather different. And yet, some things haven't changed,” she concluded.

Along with the note, Gul Panag also shared a string of pictures, showing her donning her pilot uniform along with glimpses from her journey. (ANI)

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