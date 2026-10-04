Varanasi Speeds Up Tourism Projects, New Parking Lot And Food Plaza

The Varanasi Municipal Corporation is accelerating development work to promote tourism and streamline the city's traffic system.

New Parking and Food Plaza for Assi Ghat

According to a release, to streamline traffic flow and provide better facilities to tourists in the Assi Ghat and Bhadaini areas, a mechanised multi-level car parking lot is being constructed at a cost of ₹9.84 crore and a modern food plaza at a cost of Rs 2.14 crore.

On Sunday, Municipal Commissioner Himanshu Nagpal conducted a detailed on-site inspection of various areas, including Assi Ghat, Pushkar Kund, Ravindrapuri, and Bhelupur, to assess the progress of these projects and the cleanliness of the area. During the inspection, the Municipal Commissioner inspected the construction of the Assi Food Plaza and directed the contractor present on the site to expedite the work and complete it within the next month. The construction of this food plaza will provide a new and modern experience of Banarasi cuisine to tourists from India and abroad who come to enjoy the Assi mornings.

City-Wide Beautification and Repairs

Reviewing the construction of the mechanised multi-level car parking lot, which is being constructed to provide relief to locals and tourists from the severe traffic jams along the ghats, the Municipal Commissioner directed timely completion. Additionally, he ordered the repair of interlocking roads, the construction of drains, and the beautification of the asphalt roadsides on the route from Assi to Pushkar Kund.

Pushkar Kund and Street Widening

During his inspection of the Pushkar Kund area, the Municipal Commissioner directed the widening of streets and the immediate removal of illegal encroachments along the route. He also issued strict instructions to clean the entire foothills to improve the water sanitation and maintenance of the Kund.

During the inspection, the Municipal Commissioner directed the immediate restoration of non-functional streetlights on the Ravindrapuri to Gurudham Square route and the beautification of the divider in front of the Jalkal Sansthan complex in Bhelupur.

Review of Public Toilets and Facilities

Reviewing toilets and public amenities, he found that the prescribed rate lists and standard amenities (such as hand dryers) were not available at certain locations (such as the 'no water use' urinals/toilets on Gurudham Road and Assi Ghat). Expressing deep displeasure over this, he directed the concerned officials to display the prescribed rate lists in all public and community toilets in the city and to immediately repair all standard facilities.

Senior Municipal Corporation officials, departmental engineers, and representatives of the implementing agencies were present during the inspection. (ANI)

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