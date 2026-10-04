Venugopal Confident Pargat Singh Will Deliver Victory In Punjab 2027

Venugopal Confident Pargat Singh Will Ensure 'Solid Victory' in 2027

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal on Sunday said he is confident that newly appointed Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Pargat Singh and his team would mount a successful campaign for a“solid victory” in the 2027 Assembly elections in the state.

In a post on X, Venugopal said he met Pargat Singh and discussed the party's preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections in Punjab. "Met the newly appointed Punjab PCC President, Sh Pargat Singh ji, this evening, where we had a thorough discussion on our ongoing preparations for the upcoming Assembly Elections in the state," he said.

"Taking everyone together, I'm confident that under INC President Sh. Mallikarjun @kharge ji and LOP Sh. @RahulGandhi ji's leadership, Pargat ji and the team will mount a successful campaign that will give us a solid victory in 2027," Venugopal further added.

Punjab Minister Criticises Congress Over Appointment

Meanwhile, Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh criticised the Congress over the appointment, alleging that the change would lead to fresh factionalism within the party.

Speaking to the media on Pargat Singh becoming the PCC chief, Balbir Singh said the Congress leaders were not concerned about public issues and were instead focused on the Chief Minister's post.“There is a new president and now new factionalism within the party... These people are not concerned about the public or their issues. They are only interested in the Chief Minister's chair,” Singh said.

Pargat Singh Replaces Raja Warring as Punjab PCC Chief

The Congress party on Friday appointed Pargat Singh as the new president of the Punjab PCC, replacing Amarinder Singh Raja Warring.

Reacting to his appointment, Pargat Singh described it as a responsibility and said he would work effectively in Punjab. Speaking to ANI, Singh said,“It is a responsibility; we will work effectively in Punjab, and a Congress government will be formed in the state in the near future. In a day or two, I will meet him (Rahul Gandhi) and take whatever direction is provided, and work accordingly in Punjab.”

Warring resigned as Punjab Congress president on Friday. He also congratulated Pargat Singh, who succeeded him as the new Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)