Serving You Is My Greatest Honour: Punjab CM Mann Ahead Of Polls

Expressing deep gratitude for the trust reposed in him by the people of the state, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann affirmed that serving as the state's "Chief Sewadar" remains his greatest honour.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister credited the continuous affection of Punjab's citizens for driving his daily effort to work tirelessly for the state's welfare ahead of the upcoming Punjab assembly elections. "My dear citizens of Punjab, your immense love and trust give me the power to work day in, day out for you. Your blessings made me the Chief Sewadar of the state, and serving you is my greatest honour," Mann said.

CM Mann Meets His Mother

Reiterating his emotional bond with the state, the Chief Minister urged citizens to continue showering their support. "Please do continue to shower your love and blessings upon me for giving me the strength to keep serving you as your own son and a brother," he added.

Mann met people of his state and interacted with them. He later met his mother and expressed his happiness over the meeting.“My Revered Mother, meeting you today has brought true peace to my soul. May Waheguru always keep this smile on your face. Your son will always remain steadfast in the service of Punjab,” Mann said.

'Mukh Mantri Mawan-Dhiyan Satkar Yojana'

He also thanked the mothers and sisters of Punjab for making the Satkar Yojana a massive success on a grand scale.

Under the 'Mukh Mantri Mawan-Dhiyan Satkar Yojana' scheme launched by the Bhagwant Mann-led government, eligible women from the general category receive financial assistance of ₹1,000 per month, while women belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC) category are provided ₹1,500 per month.

Under the scheme, funds were to be transferred directly into the bank accounts of 35.5 lakh women across the state. Before this instalment, 33 lakh women in Punjab have already benefited from the welfare scheme. With today's rollout, the total number of women receiving financial aid under the scheme will reach 68.5 lakh across the state.

According to officials, the financial assistance will be credited directly to the beneficiaries' bank accounts via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). Mawan Dhiyan Satkar Yojana 2026 is a welfare scheme launched by the Punjab Government to provide monthly financial assistance to eligible women. Under the scheme, eligible women receive ₹1,000 per month directly into their bank accounts, while women belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC) category receive ₹1,500 per month. (ANI)

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