Gujarat: Vande Bharat Trains Can Now Move Directly To Sabarmati Depot Without Shunting Engine

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Oct 4 (IANS) Vande Bharat Express trains can now move directly to the Sabarmati Integrated Coaching Depot (SBT) under electric power without requiring a separate shunting engine, following the installation of a retractable overhead equipment (OHE) system at the depot by Western Railway.

The system, installed for the first time in Western Railway, is known as the Retractable Rigid Overhead Conductor System (RRCS). It has been provided over a total length of 620 metres at the Sabarmati Coaching Depot.

The motorised and pit-mounted overhead conductor system has been designed for use in electrified coaching depots, loco sheds and loading sidings.

It supplies traction power to electric locomotives and can also be mechanically retracted when required, providing adequate overhead clearance during maintenance activities.

The installation is expected to eliminate the need for diesel shunting engines for moving coaches within the depot.

Coaches can instead be moved directly using electric power, reducing the requirement for diesel engines and associated smoke, pollution and noise.

The system also allows maintenance staff to work on the roofs of coaches after the OHE is de-energised and isolated. The arrangement includes earthing provisions intended to reduce electrical hazards and the risk of accidental electric shock.

The retractable design also provides operational flexibility, as the overhead conductor can be withdrawn when it is necessary to carry out maintenance work requiring additional clearance.

This allows maintenance and stabling activities to be undertaken within the depot as required.

The new arrangement is also aimed at reducing turnaround time, as coaches can be moved directly to maintenance lines without the additional process of arranging diesel shunting.

This can facilitate quicker preparation of coaches for operations.

Western Railway said the installation represents a move towards improving safety, reducing dependence on diesel-powered shunting and increasing operational efficiency at the Sabarmati depot.