Indian Railways: Pantry Staff Prepare Oats For 2-Year-Old Baby, Video Draws Praise Online (WATCH)

A mother travelling from Bihar to Bengaluru with her two-year-old baby has shared her experience with Indian Railways after pantry staff helped prepare oats she had carried for her child. Her account of the journey has drawn attention online, with several social media users praising the staff for helping a parent travelling with a young child.

According to the woman, travelling with a two-year-old requires considerable planning, particularly when it comes to meals during a long journey. She said she carried a packet of oats and a small container because she wanted to prepare dinner for her child during the two nights of the journey rather than depend entirely on outside food.

Pantry Staff Prepare Oats For Baby

The woman said she approached the train pantry in the evening and asked the staff if they could prepare the oats for her baby. She said she was pleasantly surprised when the staff agreed to help and prepared the oats within about five minutes.

She said the pantry staff took her packet of oats, prepared it and returned it to her freshly made and ready for her child. According to her, the staff were cooperative and helpful when she approached them for assistance.

The mother said the gesture made her journey easier, adding that travelling with a baby can be challenging and that small acts of kindness can make a significant difference during a long journey.

She also thanked the pantry staff for helping her and tagged Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and the Instagram account @indian while sharing her experience.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by DakshNMom | Content Creator | Fashion | Lifestyle (@dakshnmom)

How Did Social Media React?

The video has prompted users to share their own experiences with railway staff and comment on the gesture.

One user commented: "Thanks for showing this side of our Railway."

Another user commented: "They let me make my Maggie too"

A third user commented: "I wish reels like these become viral for good reasons"

A fourth user commented: "People who travel abroad know that hospitality in India is sooo good and so underrated. You rarely find this kindness in western countries."

The reactions reflect how small gestures by railway staff can resonate with passengers, particularly those travelling long distances with young children.