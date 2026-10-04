Congress Constitutes Three Tamil Nadu Committees Ghulam Ahmed Mir To Lead Political Affairs Panel

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Oct 4 (IANS) The Congress on Sunday announced three committees for its Tamil Nadu unit, appointing Ghulam Ahmed Mir as chairperson of the Political Affairs Committee and K. R. Ramasamy as chairperson of the Disciplinary Action Committee.

The appointments form part of the constitution of the Political Affairs Committee, Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) Advisory Committee and Disciplinary Action Committee of the Tamil Nadu Pradesh Congress Committee.

In a press statement issued by All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary (Organisation) K. C. Venugopal, the party said the Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge had approved the proposal and that the committees would take effect immediately.

The Political Affairs Committee has 31 named members, including its chairperson B. Manickam Tagore, Tharahai Cuthbert, Sasikanth Senthil, Karti P. Chidambaram, S. Jothimani, M. K. Vishnu Prasad, Vijay Vasanth and Sudha Ramakrishnan are among those included.

Other members include Praveen Chakravarthy, Christopher Tilak, S. Rajesh Kumar, P. Viswanathan, Peter Alphonse, Ameer Khan, Anand Srinivasan, Arul Pethaiah and Mohan Kumaramangalam.

AICC Secretaries responsible for Tamil Nadu and the state heads of frontal organisations and departments will serve as ex-officio members of the Political Affairs Committee.

The 48-member PCC Advisory Committee includes P. Chidambaram, A. Chellakumar, K. V. Thangabalu, S. Thirunavukkarasar, K. S. Alagiri and Selvaperunthagai.

Ghulam Ahmed Mir, Manickam Tagore and Tharahai Cuthbert also figure on this panel.

K.R. Ramasamy, Robert Bruce, Dhanushkodi Adhithan, J.M. Haroon, S.S. Ramasubbu, A.M. Munirathinam, J.G. Prince, Ruby Manoharan and Rani Venkatesan are among the other advisory committee members.

The panel also includes Palani Nadar, U.Balaraman, Arul Anbarasu, Gopanna, Pon Krishnamoorthy, APCV Shanmugam and K. Vijayan.

The seven-member Disciplinary Action Committee comprises Ramasamy as chairperson, along with Jayakumar, S.S. Ramasubbu, U. Balaraman, R.M. Palanisamy, Sudha Ramakrishnan and Ameer Khan.

Several Congress leaders have been included in more than one committee.

Ramasamy, Ramasubbu and Balaraman are on both the advisory and disciplinary panels, while Sudha Ramakrishnan and Ameer Khan are members of the political affairs and disciplinary committees.

The announcement lists the composition of the three bodies but does not specify their meeting schedules, detailed responsibilities or the tenure of their members in these bodies.