Northern Army Commander Reviews Security Situation In South Kashmir

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 4 (IANS) Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Northern Command, on Sunday visited a Rashtriya Rifles unit deployed in South Kashmir.

During the visit, the Army Commander closely reviewed the prevailing security situation in the region and interacted with the troops on the ground. Lt Gen Sharma praised the officers and soldiers for their high level of professionalism and operational excellence. He acknowledged the consistent efforts being made by the Rashtriya Rifles in maintaining a stable security environment in the sensitive sector.

The Army Commander took stock of ongoing counter-terrorism and area domination operations being conducted by the unit. Addressing the troops, Lt Gen Sharma underlined the critical need for relentless vigilance at all times. He stressed that sustained alertness remains essential to neutralise any emerging threats and to safeguard the hard-earned peace in the region.

The Army Commander particularly emphasised the importance of“Synergy” in all operational and intelligence efforts. He called upon the troops to further strengthen coordination among various security agencies and units operating in the area.

The Northern Command chief reiterated the Indian Army's commitment to ensuring lasting peace and security in Jammu and Kashmir. He expressed confidence that the professionalism and dedication displayed by the Rashtriya Rifles personnel would continue to play a pivotal role in upholding this commitment.

During the visit, Lt Gen Sharma also assessed the operational readiness of the unit and reviewed measures being taken to maintain a robust security grid. The interaction provided an opportunity for the Army Commander to directly appreciate the challenges faced by troops operating in the challenging terrain and security environment of South Kashmir.

The visit by the Northern Command chief was a high priority due to the security situation in the region and the continuous focus on operational effectiveness and inter-agency coordination.

The Army remains fully committed to protecting the lives and property of the people while ensuring that the atmosphere of peace is further strengthened through proactive and coordinated efforts.