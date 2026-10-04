Haryana CM Studies Facilities Of Convention Centre In Singapore

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Oct 4 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday studied international-level arrangements and facilities related to the proposed world-class convention centre to be developed in Gurugram.

As part of the visit to Singapore, he undertook a detailed study of the renowned Suntec City there and gathered information about the facilities at its convention centre, construction techniques, modern engineering and operational systems.

The Chief Minister said the government would develop a world-class convention centre over an area of approximately 25 acres in Gurugram. The study of convention facilities developed at Singapore's Suntec City is significant for understanding international best practices for the project.

The proposed convention centre will be equipped with state-of-the-art technology and modern engineering to facilitate major international conferences, business meetings, exhibitions and other global-level events.

He said the development of a world-class convention centre would further strengthen Gurugram's international identity and promote investment and business activities in the state. This would have a positive impact on Haryana's economy.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the development plans for the Manesar region. He said the government will develop state-of-the-art infrastructure in Manesar along with a large and aesthetically designed park. This will accelerate the overall development of the area and provide people with better civic amenities as well as a green environment.

During the visit, Chief Minister Saini also studied the arrangements at Singapore's Gardens by the Bay related to environmental conservation, preservation of various plant species and advanced water management technologies. He closely observed the environment-friendly facilities at the gardens, particularly the measures related to water supply and conservation, and gathered information about them.

Indian tourists present at Gardens by the Bay met the Chief Minister and clicked photographs with him. Several families also took selfies with the Chief Minister. He also interacted warmly and cordially with foreign tourists.

The Chief Minister's visit was significant in terms of understanding international best practices in modern urban planning, convention facilities, environmental conservation and water management. Concrete steps will be taken to implement these practices in Haryana and further develop the state as a more developed, modern and environmentally sustainable state.