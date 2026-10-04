Punjab: Man Held With AK-47, Grenades In Amritsar Terror Bust

Amritsar Rural Police have busted a Pakistan-linked terror module and arrested a 28-year-old man, recovering an AK-47 rifle, two hand grenades, nine live cartridges, a magazine, a mobile phone and a motorcycle, Inspector General of Police (Border Range) Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said.

Speaking to ANI, Bhullar said the operation was carried out under the Punjab government's zero-tolerance policy against organised crime, gangsters and terrorism, and was led by Amritsar Rural SSP Kanwalpreet Singh Chahal and his team.

Details of the Accused

The arrested accused, identified as Navjot Singh, alias Cheema, a resident of Sarai Manthan Khan, is a truck driver and had previously been involved in drug-related activities, according to the police.

Modus Operandi and Foreign Links

Bhullar said the weapons and explosives had allegedly been pushed into Indian territory through drones. He added that the investigation had revealed links to a Pakistan-based handler associated with ISI as well as another handler based in the Middle East.

“The accused was tasked with taking the weapons to a location in a neighbouring district, where he was supposed to meet another person through a cut-out arrangement. Further instructions and the exact location were to be provided later,” Bhullar said. He said the accused had allegedly been promised up to Rs 50,000 for carrying out the task, but had not received any money before his arrest.

A 'Major Preventive Success'

Bhullar termed the recovery a major preventive success, saying the seizure of the AK-47 and hand grenades had potentially prevented the material from being used in a serious crime. He said the investigation is ongoing and further details about the intended target or the exact location cannot be disclosed at this stage.

Police Team Commended

Bhullar also praised SSP Kanwalpreet Singh Chahal, SP (Investigation) Ramandeep Singh, CIA Inspector Manmeet Singh, DSP Attari Yadvinder Singh and other members of the team for developing the intelligence and executing the operation. He said the police would seek an appropriate reward for the team involved in the operation. (ANI)

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