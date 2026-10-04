Assam Approves 12 Per Cent Job Quota For Agniveers In State Forces

In a series of major decisions aimed at boosting growth, employment, and development, the Assam Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, approved multiple decisions on Sunday.

12% Job Reservation for Agniveers

Among its key resolutions, the cabinet decided to reserve 12 per cent of constable and equivalent posts in Assam Police, Commando Battalions, Jail, Fire Services, SDRF, Forest Guards, and Excise departments for permanent residents of Assam serving under the Agniveer scheme.

The scheme is called AGNIPATH, and the youth selected under this scheme will be known as Agniveers. AGNIPATH allows patriotic and motivated youth to serve in the Armed Forces for a period of four years. The AGNIPATH Scheme has been designed to enable a youthful profile of the Armed Forces. It will provide an opportunity to the youth who may be keen to don the uniform by attracting young talent from society who are more in tune with contemporary technological trends and plough back skilled, disciplined and motivated manpower into society, according to a release from the Cabinet.

Infrastructure and Public Utilities Boost

To strengthen civic infrastructure and public utilities, the cabinet approved the creation of a separate Commissioner post for the PWD Roads (NH) department. It also cleared the draft of three Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) for implementing Jal Jeevan Mission schemes across the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council, and Dima Hasao Autonomous Council.

Other Key Cabinet Decisions

"The Assam cabinet has approved the investment proposal of Rs 10,200 crore of Dalmia Bharat. One-time financial assistance of Rs 10 crore for infrastructure development of Assam Regiment. Assam cabinet has decided that the Assam government will provide Rs 1 lakh every month to Madhupur Satra," said Sarma.

"The Assam cabinet has given the responsibility to Tata Consultancy to prepare a project report to extend the Brahmaputra River Front from Kachari Bazar to Kamakhya," the CM said. (ANI)

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