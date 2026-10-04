Deputy Minister Letsike On The Role Of Traditional Leadership In The Fight Against GBVF

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Deputy Minister Mmapaseka Steve Letsike presented on the role of traditional leadership in the fight against GBVF and further congratulates new leadership of the Forum of South African Majesties

The Deputy Minister in The Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Hon. Mmapaseka Steve Letsike, honoured an invitation by the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) to present to the Forum of South African Majesties in Pretoria.

The presentation, themed "The Role of the Institution of Traditional Leadership on GBVF", formed part of a Dialogue with Their Majesties on strengthening the partnership between Government and the institution of traditional and Khoi-San leadership in accelerating the national response to Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF).

In her presentation, Deputy Minister Letsike emphasized the critical role of Their Majesties as custodians of culture, customs, and community moral fibre in:

Challenging harmful cultural and patriarchal norms that perpetuate GBVF, Promoting positive parenting and protection of women, girls and persons with disabilities in rural and traditional communities, Strengthening community-based prevention, reporting and support referral systems in partnership with Government's GBVF National Strategic Plan, and Leveraging traditional councils and courts as centres for justice, healing and accountability.

The Deputy Minister welcomes the robust and constructive engagement with Their Majesties and reaffirmed the Department's commitment to institutionalize collaboration with the Forum of Majesties.

Congratulations to new leadership

The Office of the Deputy Minister further wishes to extend heartfelt congratulations to the Forum of South Africa's Majesties on the appointment of its new leadership.

In a historic moment for the institution, the Forum has appointed His Majesty King Mangaliso Ndamase as Chairperson and Her Majesty Queen Modjadji VII as Deputy Chairperson.

This appointment marks history as Queen Modjadji VII becomes the first Queen to serve in the leadership of the Forum of Majesties.

The newly aligned leadership follows the passing of the Forum's inaugural Chairperson, King Makhosoke II Mabena, who led the structure with distinction from its initial launch in October 2024 until mid-2026. During the initial launch, King Ndamase had originally been elected to serve as the inaugural Deputy Chairperson, and his elevation to Chairperson ensures continuity and stability.

The Deputy Minister commends the Forum for this progressive and unifying leadership transition that reflects both continuity and transformation, and the growing recognition of women's leadership within the institution of traditional leadership.

The Deputy Minister looks forward to working with the new leadership under King Ndamase and Queen Modjadji VII in advancing the rights, dignity and safety of women, youth, and persons with disabilities, particularly in traditional communities.

Enquiries:

Mr Cassius Selala

Head of Communication: DWYPD

Cell: 060 534 0672

E- mail: ...

Mr Mpho Buntse

Media Liaison Officer: Office of the Deputy Minister

Cell: 076 464 6297

E-mail: ...

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Deputy Minister Letsike on the role of traditional leadership in the fight against GBVF News Provided By South African Government October 04, 2026, 14:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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