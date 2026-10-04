Inter-Ministerial Committee Satisfied With Preparations For 2026 Local Government Elections

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The fortnightly IMC meeting on local government elections satisfied with the preparation thus far for the 2026 local government elections

The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) Mr Velenkosini Hlabisa, today (02 October 2026) convened a fortnightly meeting of the Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) to consider reports and plans being implemented ahead of the upcoming local government elections scheduled for 4 November 2026.

With just four weeks remaining before the local government elections, the IMC emphasised the need for all government departments, stakeholders, role-players and communities to intensify collaboration and collective efforts to deliver on the democratic promise of free and fair elections.

The fortnightly meeting reaffirmed the IMC's responsibility to lead and coordinate election preparations and support the delivery of elections as scheduled. A coordinated approach remains essential to ensuring that all stakeholders and role-players are aligned, responsive and able to address emerging developments effectively and timeously.

The IMC noted the considerable progress made by various government departments and sectors in preparation for the elections. With the remaining period now critical, continued coordination and collaboration will be necessary to address outstanding matters, strengthen readiness and ensure that all relevant structures are prepared for election day.

The IMC once again emphasised the importance of closing the trust gap between government and communities. This requires intensified countrywide mobilisation, public education and voter engagement to encourage all registered voters to recognise the importance of participating in the upcoming elections.

Building and sustaining public confidence in the electoral process, government institutions and the democratic system remains critical. Through sustained community engagement, transparent and timely communication, and coordinated mobilisation, government and its partners can contribute to ensuring that communities are well informed, engaged and able to participate meaningfully in the democratic process.

As we continue with preparations for the forthcoming local government elections, the country is also confronting the serious challenges of gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) and mass shootings. These acts of violence are deeply concerning and regrettable, and government remains committed to ensuring that perpetrators are brought to justice and that communities are protected.

The IMC recognises the impact that these incidents have on communities and families and will continue to monitor developments closely. At the same time, preparations for the 4 November 2026 local government elections remain on track. The challenges confronting the country will not detract from the ongoing preparations to ensure that the elections proceed in a peaceful, orderly and credible manner.

All government departments, stakeholders, role-players and communities are encouraged to continue working together to support both public safety and the successful delivery of the elections.

The IMC received the following reports:

1. *Effects of El Nino on Election Operations:*

The IMC noted that El Niño-related weather conditions might have both direct and indirect implications for the 4 November local government elections. These implications may affect voters who will be queuing to cast their ballots and as well as broader logistical and operational arrangements. The IMC emphasises that all relevant stakeholders should therefore remain vigilant and ensure that election preparations take account of potential weather-related risks, while maintaining the objective of enabling communities to participate in the elections as scheduled.

A coordinated communication and preparedness approach will help government and communities anticipate and reduce the potential impacts of heat, rainfall variability, water shortages, agricultural stress, veld fires and other weather-related hazards during the election period and throughout the 2026/27 summer season. Early communication can assist communities and institutions to take appropriate precautionary measures before the impacts become more severe. To this effect, the IMC directed that government and all sectors involved should continue to communicate pro-actively with communities to provide them with timely information should weather-related disruptions occur.

1.1. *Report from the South African Weather Services:*

The timing of the elections coincides with El Niño and the early part of South Africa's summer rainfall season, therefore warranting weather and disaster-risk preparedness.

Within the above context, the South African Weather Service (SAWS) has provided an outlook on the Seasonal Weather Outlook and Implications for the 2026 Local Government Elections. The seasonal outlook provides an early warning signal, while shorter-range weather forecasts will provide increasingly useful information about conditions in specific areas as 4 November approaches. The report also emphasized that the exact weather condition on the day of the elections will become clearer as we move closer to 4 November 2026 election date.

The report indicates that South Africa is entering the summer rainfall season against the background of a developing El Niño event which is associated with an increased likelihood of below-normal rainfall and above-normal temperatures across significant parts of southern Africa. Current assessments indicate that the 2026 summer season could therefore present heightened risks relating to water availability, heat, agriculture, food security, public health, etc.

South Africa is currently experiencing spring rainfall in several provinces, including Gauteng, Mpumalanga, KwaZulu-Natal, North West and Limpopo. The occurrence of rainfall during an El Niño season should not be interpreted as contradicting the seasonal outlook. El Niño does not eliminate rainfall; rather, it changes the probability and distribution of rainfall over the season. Localised heavy rainfall and severe weather events can still occur even during a generally drier seasonal pattern.

Key risks associated with the developing El Niño and the principal concerns identified for the coming summer includes:

a. below-normal seasonal rainfall in parts of the country;

b. above-normal temperatures and an increased risk of heatwaves;

c. pressure on water resources and municipal water systems;

d. potential impacts on agricultural production and food security;

e. increased health risks associated with heat and water scarcity;

f. increased risk of veld and vegetation fires under hot and dry conditions; and

g. increased pressure on disaster-management and emergency-response systems.

These risks require the continued monitoring of the evolving weather and climate situation and SAWS will be able to provide increasingly detailed forecasts as the election period gets closer.

1.2.*Report from the National Disaster Management Centre:*

Following a presentation by the SAWS, the National Disaster Management Center (NDMC) provided an indication on preparations to mitigate the impact of El' Nino across all the sectors, under the theme –“Preparedness is a shared responsibility”.

In relation to El' Nino, the NDMC will translate SAWS's seasonal and short-range forecasts into practical disaster-risk actions for voting operations. As the disaster management is an intergovernmental responsibility, the NDMC continues to maintain collaboration with IEC, government departments, municipalities, disaster-management structures, emergency services, the agricultural sector, security sector, health sector, water sector, civil-society organisations and communities and other relevant departments. Working with all the above structures and many more, the NDMC will assist to ensure that SAWS early warnings are converted into coordinated action before, during and after the election period, linking national risk information with provincial and municipal preparedness and community-level action.” The developing El Niño situation reinforces the importance of an all-of-government and whole-of-society approach to preparedness and risk communication.

What will be particularly important is the speed and effectiveness of our preparedness and response to any emergencies arising from El Niño-related weather conditions during the election day. Rapid response, effective coordination and timely communication will be critical to protecting lives, safeguarding livelihoods and minimising disruption to communities.

1. *Comprehensive Election Preparations Report:*

The IEC provided a report on the preparations ahead of the local government elections under the theme –“Get up. Show up. VOTE”. The report emphasised that the IEC is preparing for a 100% turnout on elections day. Within this context, the IMC continues to call for all stakeholders to continue with the mobilization of all registered voters to show up at the voting stations to cast their ballots.

The report also reflected on the legal challenges in which the IEC is involved as we proceed towards the 2026 local government elections. There are legal matters that are before our courts (5x in the Electoral Court and 2x in the Constitutional Court, 1x In the Gauteng High Court) pertaining the 2026 local government elections. All the eight unresolved matters have implications for the finalization of the ballot paper in the affected areas. Be that as it may, the Commission is on course with the printing of the 78 million Ballot Papers which will be used in the elections.

The IEC emphasised that it acknowledges that recourse to judicial fora is part of the Electoral Justice scheme, hence it acts within the framework to minimize legal challenges and serves to strengthen confidence in the overall process of electing legitimate local government councils.

With regards to the final candidates list, at the close of the statutory nomination period at 17h00 on Friday, 28 August 2026, a total of 142 072 candidates had been nominated to contest 10 526 council seats across municipalities.

The candidate categories were as follows:

 636 – Independent candidates

 97 815 – Ward Candidates

 38 679 - PR Candidates

The nomination profile is dominated by candidates aged: 36–55 years = 58% and the highest concentration is between ages 41–45 years = 16%. In terms of gender, 38% of candidates are Women. From the approved candidates list, the oldest is 90 years old and youngest is 18 years.

The application for special votes opened on 21 September and will close on 12 October @ 17:00. The purpose of the special votes is to ensure that every eligible voter can fully participate in the coming elections. Successful applicants may vote at Home / Place of Care or in Voting Stations 2–3 November 2026.

The IEC indicated that all the systems and technology that will be deployed for the election are currently being rigorously tested as an assurance measure. The are approximately 68000 Voter Management Devices (VMD's) which will be used in all polling stations across the country.

Except ballot papers, as at today, all election materials required to run elections are on hand. All local storage facilities are ready and have been screened by the security structures.

Political parties are also applying to audit the system to ensure readiness ahead of 04 November election day. The are 72 organisations that have applied to become observers during the 4 November local government elections, and the IEC has commenced to brief those approved.

1. *Joint Progress Report from SAPS and the Department of Home Affairs on preparations for the 2026/27 Local Government Elections:*

With four weeks to go before the 2026 Local Government Elections, the NatJoints presented an updated state of readiness progress report on preparations by the security structures. The NatJoints remains confident that the necessary security measures and operational preparations are in place to support safe, secure and orderly elections. To this effect, engagements are afoot to work with and collaborate with stakeholders, other structures, including the IEC. The NatJoints remains confident that all plans that are in place will ensure safe and secure elections, for both special voting and 4 November 2026.

The Department of Home Affairs (DHA) remains actively engaged to support potential voters; hence it continues with plans to ensure that people have the relevant documents that will enable them to exercise their right to vote. In this regard, the DHA will align its operating hours with those of the IEC. The department is also continuing rolling out mobile trucks to various areas across the country to enable those requiring documents ahead of the elections. The DHA is making a call to all South Africans to visit the offices where the applied to go collect their identity documents. The mobile trucks are also used to distribute uncollected IDs as the stats remain stubbornly high ahead of the elections.

1. *Communications Report:*

The IMC received a report on communication report which highlighted the ongoing implementation of the election's communications strategy. The report highlighted the work underway to educate and mobilise communities to support the strengthening of democracy by voting in the coming local government elections.

Implementation of the strategy is driven through a dedicated communication workstream, bringing together communicators from all spheres of government, with the IEC and MDB playing key partner roles in supporting election-related public information and voter readiness.

GCIS facilitates monthly whole-of-government coordination sessions to assess progress, identify communication gaps and emerging issues, and surface opportunities for greater reach and impact. Findings from these engagements inform targeted interventions, adjustments to communication activities and areas where additional support is required.

The LGE communication programme is being implemented across three interconnected phases:

 Pre-elections: Building civic and voter awareness through initiatives such as Know Your Ward, voter registration and readiness, ID collection, youth mobilisation, and measures to address misinformation and disinformation.

 During elections: Providing timely and accessible voter information, real-time Election Day updates and rapid responses to misinformation to support informed participation and safe, peaceful and credible elections.

 Post-elections: Communicating election outcomes, acknowledging and thanking citizens and stakeholders for their participation,

A key focus is on the development and sharing of targeted messaging, strengthening partnerships, and facilitating broader stakeholder and community engagements. These efforts are intended to support effective, efficient and coordinated communication, while ensuring that communities have access to relevant information and are better positioned to participate meaningfully in democratic processes.

*5. Conclusion:*

In conclusion, the Chairperson called for calm, tolerance and constructive engagement among all stakeholders ahead of the local government elections. The Chairperson emphasised the importance of maintaining peaceful and respectful interactions and encouraged all stakeholders and communities to contribute towards a stable and inclusive electoral environment.

Minister Hlabisa emphasised that the success of the elections rests on a collective effort involving government, electoral stakeholders, communities and citizens, hence the call for all potential voters to go out in numbers to cast their ballots on 4 November 2026.

For media enquiries contact:

Ms Pearl Maseko-Binqose

Media Liaison Officer to the Minister of CoGTA

082 772 1709

Mr Legadima Leso

Head of COGTA Communications

066 479 9904

#GovZAUpdates

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Inter-Ministerial Committee satisfied with preparations for 2026 Local Government Elections News Provided By South African Government October 04, 2026, 14:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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