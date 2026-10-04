Mamata Banerjee Condemns Assault On Calcutta High Court Advocates

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Oct 4 (IANS) Former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday condemned the assault on Calcutta High Court advocate Shamim Ahmed in Salboni Police Station area of West Midnapore district.

Taking to X, Banerjee demanded action against the culprits and asked the administration to protect advocates.

"The brutal assault on Advocate Samim Ahmed, newly elected Member of the Bar Council of West Bengal, near Salboni PS is deeply disturbing! I am shocked to learn that he was even pressured to alter his complaint. Following the intervention of the Hon'ble Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court, Samim returned home safely," said Banerjee.

The comments from the former Chief Minister came after a group of lawyers, including Ahmed and lawyers from the Calcutta High Court and Midnapore court, were reportedly targeted thrice in the Dhadika Bazar area before they reached the Salboni police station area.

The lawyers alleged that sticks, shovels and bamboo were used in the attacks. Three male lawyers and two female lawyers from the Calcutta High Court were injured. The women were also allegedly harassed.

Following the incident, West Midnapore Police escorted the lawyers out of the area for their safety, but they were allegedly attacked again near Salboni police station. Three vehicles were vandalised.

Speaking on the incident, Mamata Banerjee also said that the recent attacks on advocates at Bankshall Court and Baruipur Court were equally unacceptable. She said that a jungle raj cannot prevail in West Bengal.

"West Bengal cannot permit a culture of intimidation and JUNGLE RAJ to prevail. The rule of law must prevail over political violence. Every advocate, irrespective of political affiliation or ideology, must be able to discharge their professional duties without fear," she said.

Banerjee concluded by saying, "I strongly condemn such repeated atrocities by hooligans of BJP and urge the Administration to ensure the safety and security of advocates and take firm, impartial action against those responsible."