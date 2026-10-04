Abu Dhabi's BAPS Hindu Mandir Organises Special Prayers For Injured Pilot Machchhar

MENAFN - IANS) Abu Dhabi, Oct 4 (IANS) Special prayers were offered at the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi for the early recovery of flydubai pilot Captain Smit Machchhar even as the Indian Embassy confirmed on Sunday that he is recovering well.

"Swamis and devotees at the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi came together in prayer for Captain Smit Machchhar, honouring his remarkable courage and bravery," the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) said in a message on social media platform X.

Indian Ambassador to UAE, Deepak Mittal, shared the BAPS message and took to his official X account and said, "Prayers continue to flow in for good health of Captain Smit. He is recovering well and in good spirits. Embassy remains in touch with the local authorities and the family and extending all possible assistance."

The BAPS Mandir is the first Hindu temple built in the Gulf nation.

Since its inauguration in February 2024, the temple has seen momentous gatherings of devotees and has recorded an astonishing 2.2 million visitors in its first year.

On Saturday, Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai and the Deputy Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), visited Machchhar, in hospital and praised his courage.

"During a visit to Captain Smit Machchhar... the flydubai pilot who embodied the highest degrees of courage, responsibility, and care for human life. From us, and from the leadership of the nation, he has our full appreciation and praise. We are proud that he is part of our team... part of the story of our nation... and part of what the UAE stands for... a nation of compassion... a nation of peace... and a nation of life," Hamdan bin Mohammed, who is also UAE's Minister of Defence and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, said on X after the meeting.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Captain Machchhar over a video call, praising his courage, presence of mind and composure during the mid-air incident in which he helped save the lives of over 170 passengers and crew members.

During the conversation, PM Modi said the country could proudly say that Indians are not those who take lives, but those who are willing to risk their own lives to save others.

PM Modi began the conversation by asking about Captain Machchhar's health and said the entire country was praying for his speedy recovery.

"The whole country is praying for you. 'Maha Mrityunjaya Jaap' is being performed for you and your health. Your courage, presence of mind and composure saved many lives. The country can proudly say that Indians are not those who take lives, but those who are willing to risk their lives to save others," PM Modi said.

Reacting to PM Modi's remark, Captain Machchhar nodded and responded, "Yes, sir."

The Indian-origin flydubai pilot was injured while preventing a mid-air attack on September 30 on a flight from Dubai to Israel.

During the cockpit incident, another pilot stabbed Captain Machchhar and the aircraft began to plummet.

The Indian pilot fought the assailant bravely and opened the cockpit door, following which passengers rushed to assist, entered the cockpit and overpowered the attacker.

Once the attacker was subdued, the seriously wounded Indian pilot was stabilised until the aircraft made an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia.