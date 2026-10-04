CCI To Showcase Technology-Driven Cotton Procurement Reforms At Under Reform Utsav 2026

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 4 (IANS) The Ministry of Textiles will showcase a series of technology-driven and farmer-centric reforms undertaken by the Cotton Corporation of India Ltd. (CCI) at a special event in Hyderabad on October 6 as part of 'Reform Utsav 2026', it was announced on Sunday.

The event will highlight how CCI, in coordination with the Ministry of Textiles, has transformed the cotton procurement ecosystem through digitalisation, process re-engineering and institutional reforms aimed at improving transparency, efficiency and ease of doing business for cotton farmers and other stakeholders.

The showcase will bring together senior government officials, representatives of the Telangana government, policymakers, farmers, industry associations and stakeholders from across the cotton and textile value chain. It will provide a platform to highlight the impact of the reforms at the ground level and facilitate experience-sharing among stakeholders.

Over the past few years, CCI has introduced a range of technology-enabled interventions covering farmer registration, digital slot booking, direct payments, quality assessment, traceability, sale of cotton and stakeholder engagement. These measures are aimed at reducing procedural complexities, strengthening accountability and ensuring more efficient delivery of procurement services to farmers.

A key initiative to be highlighted at the event will be the Kapas Kisan digital platform, which has brought several stages of the cotton procurement process onto a digital interface. The platform facilitates farmer registration, slot booking, procurement-related communication and Aadhaar-enabled payments, providing farmers with greater visibility and transparency in the procurement process.

The event will also showcase CCI's initiatives for improving the quality and traceability of Indian cotton. Measures relating to contamination control, digital traceability and the promotion of premium-quality cotton under the Kasturi Cotton Bharat initiative are aimed at enhancing the identity, quality and market positioning of Indian cotton in domestic and international markets.

The High-Density Planting System (HDPS) will be another key focus of the showcase. CCI is promoting HDPS and other productivity-oriented interventions in collaboration with relevant agricultural institutions to address the productivity gap in Indian cotton, improve farm-level returns and strengthen the competitiveness of the sector.