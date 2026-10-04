BJP's Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra Reaches 3,000 Drug-Affected Families, Claims Party

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Oct 4 (IANS) Behind Punjab's growing concern over drug abuse are thousands of families struggling to save their loved ones from addiction. Bringing their stories and concerns into the spotlight, the BJP's nearly two-week-long 'Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra' reached out to 3,000 families affected by drugs while traversing all 117 Assembly constituencies in the state, the party said on Sunday.

Describing the campaign as a people's movement rather than a political exercise, the BJP said the yatra sought to give a voice to families battling the consequences of drug abuse and mobilise public support for a drug-free Punjab.

According to a report compiled by the party, the campaign travelled nearly 4,000 km and organised 474 programmes, including public rallies, roadshows, reception events and street-corner meetings. The yatra, it claimed, directly reached 49.5 lakh people, while its social media content garnered 6.5 crore views.

The campaign was conducted in four parts, with senior state leaders accompanying all four yatras. It culminated in Jalandhar on September 30 with an address by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Launched on September 18 from Madhopur in Pathankot in the presence of BJP president Nitin Nabin and state chief Kewal Singh Dhillon, the first leg covered 35 Assembly constituencies and 10 organisational districts. Travelling around 1,250 km, it directly connected with over 4.3 lakh people, while its overall outreach exceeded 15.5 lakh.

The second leg began from Fatehgarh Sahib on September 19, with Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta participating as the chief guest. Covering 26 Assembly constituencies and nine organisational districts over approximately 920 km, it directly reached 3.5 lakh people, with total outreach crossing 13 lakh.

The third yatra was launched from Fazilka on September 20 by Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal. It covered 25 constituencies and eight organisational districts, travelling around 910 km and directly reaching nearly three lakh people. Its overall outreach was estimated at 12 lakh.

The fourth leg started on September 21 from Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo, with Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan participating. It covered 27 constituencies and nine organisational districts over approximately 850 km, directly reaching four lakh people and recording a total outreach of around nine lakh.

Taking the anti-drug message beyond political platforms, the BJP also sought to connect the campaign with Punjab's religious and cultural traditions. During the yatra, party leaders visited seven temples, 23 gurdwaras and 10 deras. Street plays and Dhadi performances formed an important part of the awareness campaign, with 226 street plays and 225 Dhadi music programmes organised to communicate the dangers of drug abuse through local art and storytelling.

State BJP chief Kewal Singh Dhillon said the response from people across Punjab reflected the campaign's success. He maintained that the yatra was not a political exercise but a mass movement against drugs.

Citing the commitment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to make Punjab drug-free by December 31, 2029, Dhillon said the BJP would work towards fulfilling the promise under all circumstances.

While the party highlighted the campaign's extensive public outreach, its stated engagement with 3,000 drug-affected families brought the focus back to the human cost of addiction and the challenge of turning public awareness into lasting rehabilitation and a drug-free future for Punjab.