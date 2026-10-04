Mos Bandi Sanjay Slams Rahul Gandhi For Not Praising Smit Machchhar

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Oct 4 (IANS) Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday slammed Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, for not appreciating Flydubai pilot Captain Smit Machchhar, who foiled the alleged attempt by co-pilot to hijack Dubai-Tel Aviv flight last week.

“Rahul Gandhi has time for everything, but no time to appreciate Captain Smit Machchhar? Is even acknowledging the courage of an Indian hero now complicated by appeasement politics at the international level?” asked the MoS in a post on X.

“Captain Smit's courage deserves appreciation from every Indian. And those who can't bring themselves to appreciate it? To borrow the political vocabulary from Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji are dimagi Naxals and anti-nationals,” added the BJP leader.

Smit Machchaar prevented a Flydubai flight from crashing after his co-pilot allegedly tried to take control of the aircraft during a flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv.

The co-pilot was overpowered by some passengers who entered the cockpit after pilot Smit Machchaar raised an alarm. Two Flydubai pilots travelling as passengers helped land the aircraft in Saudi Arabia.

Earlier, Union Minister for Coal and Mines, G. Kishan Reddy, had criticised Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi for not praising Captain Smit Machchhar. He stated that the whole of India is proud of Smit Machchhar on seeing his courage and valour in risking his life to prevent another 9/11-like attack.

“It is astonishing that even the basic sense to at least recognise and congratulate this extraordinary display of courage by an Indian is lacking in Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi,” he said

Kishan Reddy stated that Rahul Gandhi responds to meaningless issues and talks as if he is changing the world.“Even if we ignore the fact that he doesn't speak about this spine-chilling incident, about Captain Smit Machchhar, he couldn't even make a social media post congratulating his bravery,” he said.

“What exactly is the problem with the Sonia Gandhi family? Why doesn't it sit well with them when something good happens regarding India, or when Indians' strength and capabilities are praised worldwide? When an Indian earns international leaders' admiration through his courage and valour.. The Nehru family cannot digest it. This has been the habit of the Congress party from the beginning. That is why it is certain that a party like this will soon vanish politically,” said Kishan Reddy.