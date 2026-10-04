US Green Card Holder's Mother Denied B1/B2 Visa, Leaves Her Perplexed Internet Warns, 'Never Say That You Are Funding...'

MENAFN - Live Mint) A US visa applicant's account of having his B1/B2 vis rejected within minutes of an interview at the Mumbai consulate has triggered a discussion on Reddit, with users debating what factors may have influenced the decision despite the applicant's daughter having a US Green Card.

An Indian woman with a US Green Card shared on Reddit that her mother had applied for a B1/B2 visitor visa to travel to the United States to attend her housewarming ceremony.

During the interview, the consular officer asked her about the purpose of her travel, how the trip would be sponsored, her previous international travel history, and whether she feared returning to India.

The applicant claimed that she told the officer that she had enough savings from her fixed deposits and other investments and was planning to stay in the US at her daughter's home for a month.

"I have my savings good enough to cover my one-month trip. I live with my son, so he takes care of my expenses, and I also survive out of the interest from my FD and other investments. I also do some small embroidery work but it's seasonal and not often available," the mother said.

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The widowed woman, who lives with her son, further stated that the consular officer did not ask her for any documents.

"They didn't ask for any documents. My mother has property and all the investments in her name. I don't know what went wrong here," the Redditor said.

B1/B2 visa denied

"Do you have any fear of returning to India? No, I don't have any fear; I will return back as I have my son, property here in India, and other community/religious duties."

Within five minutes of the conversation, the vis was denied. The visa officer also told her to apply again.

Here's the link to the viral post

What went wrong?

The post has evoked a plethora of responses, with several users suggesting that the mother did not demonstrate strong enough ties to India.

A user wrote: "Widow with no job and not much ties to India. Dependent upon children and odds are you're the richer child."

Another wrote: "They don't care that you can afford it.

"They care that your mother has the profile of someone they think will return home.

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"To the consular officer, she did not, and it's not hard to see why they made that determination. That's what a 214(b) denial means."

A third user said: "Her profile is very likely that of a person with immigration intent.

"Widow, daughter living in the US (LPR), purpose, stay duration, mismatch in DS-160 & interview. The bigger problem is the stable income missing; her son is taking care of her.

"Never say that you are funding the trip; it will just lead to another denial, making it more difficult next time.

"In her case, only time will help her and circumstances change (at least 1-2 years), reduce the duration of stay, keep a formal steady flow of income in some form i.e., filing ITR. Be very specific in itinerary."

A fourth user said: "Never say self.

"It doesn't make you a true dependent, which raises questions.

"My mom is almost similar - except the fact that we mentioned as we sponsored it. She has property under her name."

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content shared on social media. Livemint has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them)