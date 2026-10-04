Palaniswami Urges Voters To Teach TVK A Lesson In Oct 6 Tamil Nadu Bypolls

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Oct 4 (IANS) AIADMK secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Sunday urged voters in Tamil Nadu's Madurantakam and Dharapuram to defeat the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in the October 6 Assembly bypolls, accusing it of engineering defections and betraying the electorate.

In a statement issued as campaigning entered its final hours, Palaniswami appealed for support for AIADMK candidates Ganitha Sampath in Madurantakam and K. Bhanumathi in Dharapuram. He asked voters to cast their ballots for the party's“Two Leaves” symbol and defeat both the TVK and the DMK.

Polling in the two constituencies will be held on Tuesday, with campaigning scheduled to conclude on Sunday evening.

Dharapuram, a reserved constituency in Tiruppur district, is witnessing a five-way contest involving the TVK, DMK, AIADMK, Naam Tamilar Katchi and the Communist Party of India.

Palaniswami alleged that the TVK, which formed a government with support from other parties after falling short of a majority in the Assembly election, was using the bypolls to strengthen its position through improper means. He claimed that the government had devoted its time to publicity, social media reels and cinematic displays since assuming office, rather than meeting people's expectations.

The AIADMK leader said the bypolls had become necessary because legislators elected on his party's ticket resigned soon after the general election and subsequently entered the contest as TVK candidates. He alleged that their departure followed political inducements, describing their actions as a betrayal of the voters who had elected them.

Palaniswami said the candidates had also betrayed the legacy of AIADMK founder M.G. Ramachandran and former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa. He claimed that resentment against them was evident across the constituencies and reflected in media reports and online coverage.

Accusing the ruling party of attempting to win support through misleading promises and flattery, he urged voters to deliver a response at the ballot box. Referring to his campaign visits, Palaniswami said the reception he received and the support expressed for AIADMK candidates had reinforced his confidence in their victory. He appealed to voters in both constituencies to reject what he described as betrayal and misuse of power, saying the outcome should serve as a warning against similar defections in future.

Invoking the party's leaders, Palaniswami said the AIADMK remained committed to public service and called for a resounding victory for its two candidates. –IANS

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