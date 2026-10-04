Thackeray Cousins' Protest A 'Stunt' To Project Influence: Shirsat

Thackeray Rally a 'Political Stunt'

Maharashtra Minister Sanjay Shirsat on Sunday dismissed the joint protest march organised by Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Raj Thackeray as nothing more than a self-serving "political stunt." Addressing a press conference, Shirsat alleged that the joint show of strength was staged solely to project an illusion of political influence ahead of upcoming electoral contests. "The rally organised by Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray is merely a political stunt; it is an event. This rally is an attempt to demonstrate that their strength is much greater... They wanted to project the image that 'the tiger is still alive' here in Mumbai, regardless of what is happening elsewhere in the country," he said.

Protest Against Election Commission

The sharp criticism came shortly after the Thackeray cousins led a high-profile joint rally toward the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters in Mumbai, protesting against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and alleging broader irregularities in the Election Commission's functioning. Shirsat pointed to coverage in the Thackeray faction's mouthpieces proclaiming a "Thackeray wave," using it to argue that the event's true aim was self-publicity rather than genuine public grievance.

Shirsat Challenges Opposition

He further targeted the broader opposition coalition, particularly the Congress party, accusing them of raising doubts over Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and the electoral process only when faced with electoral defeat. "If they truly wish to take action or pursue the matter further, the doors of the court are open to them; they should submit whatever evidence they possess there or raise the issue in the Lok Sabha," Shirsat remarked. "Instead, they use these narratives to influence public perception and attempt to malign the government."

Escalating Political Standoff

The Minister's remarks follow an escalating political standoff in Maharashtra centred around the Election Commission of India (ECI). Uddhav and Raj Thackeray had jointly called for the October 4 march to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, inviting various opposition outfits to join their protest against the ongoing Special Intensive Revision exercise. While the Opposition alleges that the electoral roll revisions are being manipulated to disenfranchise voters, the ECI maintains that the SIR process is a routine administrative measure designed to clean up duplicate entries and update voter lists, equipped with standard claim and objection mechanisms. Shirsat also pointed out shifting political dynamics among the electorate, claiming that traditional Congress support among younger voters is actively fracturing toward newer political movements, leaving the opposition rattled and resorting to sensationalist politics.

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