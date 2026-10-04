Centre Eyes New Hydropower Projects In J&K, Sawalkot In Focus - Kashmir Observer

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)The Centre is considering new hydropower projects in Jammu and Kashmir, including Sawalkot, even as work on major projects such as Ratle, Pakal Dul, Kiroo and Kwar is progressing, Union Power Secretary Pankaj Agarwal said on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Agarwal said the ongoing projects would help meet the power requirements of Jammu and Kashmir and also contribute to meeting electricity demand in other parts of the country.

“We are already working on big projects like Ratle, Pakal Dul, Kiroo, Kwar. And we are making good progress. And we are getting the full support of the UT administration. We will also think about other new projects,” Agarwal told reporters in Srinagar.

On the proposed Sawalkot hydropower project, he said discussions were underway and indicated that the Centre intended to take up the project in the future.

“We are thinking about Sawalkot. We definitely want to work on this project in the future,” he said.

The projects are being developed through the Chenab Valley Power Corporation Limited, a joint venture between the Centre and the Jammu and Kashmir administration.

ADVERTISEMENT

Agarwal said the UT administration was extending full cooperation to the ongoing hydropower projects.

“All these projects that I have told you about are in your UT. And they will not only meet your demand, but will also meet the demand of the rest of the country,” he said.

The Power Secretary was responding to questions about J&K's dependence on power supplied from outside despite its identified hydropower potential of around 14,500 MW.

Read Also CM Omar Reviews Draft J&K Hydropower Policy 2026 J&K Sets 11,000 MW Hydropower Target By 2035

Earlier, Agarwal visited the Seva Setu Abhiyan Camp at Jogger's Park, Rajbagh, Srinagar, organised under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana.

He said the visit was aimed at reviewing developments in J&K's power sector, including projects being implemented under the Centre's Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme and the rooftop solar programme.

The official said the Centre was also looking at further opportunities to harness J&K's hydropower potential.

He said the ongoing projects would not only strengthen power availability in the Union Territory but would also add to the country's overall electricity generation capacity. (with KNO inputs)